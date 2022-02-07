All section
Karnataka Launches Self-Defence Program For Girls, To Train 50,000 School, College Students

Credits: Twitter (Basavaraj Bommai) 

Uplifting
Karnataka,  7 Feb 2022

Karnataka's social welfare department has organised the program 'Onake Obavva Art of Self Defence Training' for nearly 50,000 female students in schools and colleges.

The Karnataka government has launched a self-defence training programme, 'Onake Obavva Art of Self Defence Training' for female students in schools and colleges. The training is designed for almost 50,000 girls in the Backward Classes and Social Welfare department hostels.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the development on Sunday, February 6. He has directed the home department to use the Police Training Schools to coach girls.

According to the NDTV report, the social welfare department has organised the program.

Women Empowerment

The minister said the training was being given to make women independent in improving self-confidence, physically defending, and protecting themselves against anything unacceptable in terms of social conduct.

Bommai said that the state government has passed several laws, formulated programmes and spent funds to address the issue of harassment of any form against women. But, there is a need for self-defence training so that girls can learn the rogue elements for safeguarding themselves.

Increase In NCC Cadets

The state government will also be inducting 7,500 more NCC cadets every year, with an allocation of ₹1,200 per cadet. In addition, 75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges. The Cadet strength in the state would be increased to over 50,000 by 2023, the report read.

Also Read: #BoycottHyundai Trends In India Over Pakistan Franchise's Post Supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day

