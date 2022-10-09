All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka Police & RPF Jointly Conducts 'Operation Narcos', Arrests 9 Drug Peddlars In 1 Month

Karnataka,  9 Oct 2022

Karnataka Police suggested that such operations are likely to continue in future to keep track of drug peddling and human trafficking between different states through railways.

The Railway Police Force (RPF), on Friday (October 7), in Bengaluru, Karnataka, seized a psychoactive drug worth about ₹ 47,000 and caught hold of an accused found with approximately 3.2 kilograms of marijuana.

In a joint operation named 'operation narcos' conducted by RPF and Karnataka Police, at least nine people were apprehended in the last month.

RPF Bengaluru Division took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote, "On 07.10.2022 special joint team of #RPF & #GRP Bengaluru arrested one person with seizure of 3.135 kg Ganja valued Rs. 46,900/- at Bengaluru Cantonment Rly station under #OperationNarcos".

Such Operations Likely To Continue In Future

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Karnataka Police suggested that such operations are likely to continue in future to keep track of drug peddling and human trafficking between different states through railways.

Alok Kumar, the additional director general of police (ADGP), reshared the tweet by RPF Bengaluru Division and wrote, "In joint drive, RPF & Karnataka Railway police have seized more than 24 Kgs of Ganja and arrested 9 persons in last 30 days, under Operation Narcos. Such type of joint drives will continue to keep check on activities like drug peddling and trafficking in human beings."

Previously in September, the officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized properties belonging to drug peddlers in Bengaluru worth about Rs 1.6 crore. The Karnataka Police have already issued a strict warning against drug peddling and consumption and clarified such practices will not be tolerated in the state.

Restricting Illegal Trading Of Drugs

According to PIB, RPF has been empowered to conduct search, seizure and arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, since April 2019 and has been actively participating in the efforts of the government to restrict this illegal trade.

In order to bring attention to the menace of NDPS, a month-long pan-India drive against the smuggling of narcotics through trains was launched under the code name 'NARCOS' in the month of June-2022. Under this operation, RPF has performed excellently against the carriers or transporters of narcotics products through Indian Railways.

