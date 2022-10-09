All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First Since Independence! IAF Creates New Weapon System Branch After Centres Approval

Image Credit: Wikimedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

First Since Independence! IAF Creates New Weapon System Branch After Centre's Approval

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  9 Oct 2022 4:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

For the first time since independence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) gets the centre’s nod to create the Weapon System Branch for its officers. The operational branch will be essentially manning specialised streams.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government gave its nod to create a weapon system branch for Indian Air Force (IAF) officers on Saturday (October 8), which was observed as the 90th anniversary of the IAF. Since independence, this is the first time a new operational weapon system branch has been created for the 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena.'

The new operational branch will be manning four specialised streams- Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Weapon System Operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft. This would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity.

During the celebration in Chandigarh, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training," reported India Today.

He added, "The key to success in multi-domain operations is to have flexible, robust, and redundant command and control structures which will allow a joint force to dominate across domains."

New-Age Warfare

The IAF launched the new operational branch on its 90th anniversary, celebrated under the theme, "IAF: Transforming for the Future.' The aim is to keep the challenges of new-age warfare in mind and bring transformation wherever required. Doing with the challenges, the new weapon system branch is an example of the same.

The IAF chief also mentioned, "The challenge I pose to you all today is to transform into forward-thinking and forward-looking air warriors who can support our process of adapting to a constantly changing environment." He called upon every air fighter to solve problems with creativity and drive the lead to change.

Notably, the advent of cutting-edge technology in war-like situations has given a new dimension to innovative thinking. The use of hypersonic weapons, drones, space-based ISR systems, and swarm drones are examples of the same. The weapon system branch has also been launched to deal with technological advancement and save the budget for the defence system.

The IAF chief also added that 3,000 Agniveers would be invited for initial training by December 2022. To meet the requirement of numbers in the force, more Agniveers will be inducted into the team. According to the officials, building infrastructure to accommodate new officers is under process, and the team structure is also being finalised.

Also Read: Fight Against Harmful Substances! Kerala CM Launches Month-Long 'No To Drugs' Campaign

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Indian Air Force 
IAF 
Weapon System Branch 
IAF Day 2022 

Must Reads

BJP Leader Shared Old Image Of Sniffer Dog Killed In An Encounter As Recent
Income Tax Payers Cannot Join Atal Pension Yojana Scheme From 1st Oct
World Post Day 2022: Bring The Focus Back On Post's Potential To Address Climate Crisis Globally
From Borrowing Rs 500 To Owning Large Scale Business, This Women From UP Sets An Example For Many
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X