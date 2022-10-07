All section
Fight Against Harmful Substances! Kerala CM Launches Month-Long No To Drugs Campaign

Image Credit: Twitter/ CMO Kerala

Good Governance
Fight Against Harmful Substances! Kerala CM Launches Month-Long 'No To Drugs' Campaign

Kerala,  7 Oct 2022 7:24 AM GMT

The month-long anti-drugs campaign aims to restrict its peddling, create awareness of its abuse, reduce its consumption and rehabilitate the addicted. The campaign was launched on Thursday (October 6) by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Thursday (October 6) launched a month-long anti-drug campaign with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government invited people from all walks of life to come together to fight against and make the state free of harmful substances.

The month-long anti-drugs campaign aims to restrict its peddling, create awareness of its abuse, reduce its consumption and rehabilitate the addicted. The CM, while launching the campaign, mentioned that not even a second could be wasted in the fight against deadly substance as it causes a terrible danger to society.

As the CM was abroad on his European tour, he inaugurated the campaign and gave his speech virtually through the state-owned education channel KITE-Victers. It was telecasted in several organisations and educational institutions in southern India.

'Vision Is To Make A Drug-Free State'

In his address, the CM said, "More than a Chief Minister, he would like to talk to the children as their grandfather and as a brother to their parents. The objective is to make Kerala a drug-free state. We have to win this fight anyway. Many would think that it is impossible. But, we will make it happen," Outlook reported.

According to officials, several anti-drug campaigns are already functional in the state, and the new addition of 'No To Drugs' will further strengthen the state-condition. The CM also added that the state requires to build a culture that sees drug sellers, distributors, and manufacturers as anti-nationals.

In such initiatives, public participation is crucial as it's the only medium through which such campaigns can be successfully implemented. The CM also appealed to the people to participate in the campaign and organise camps and awareness programs to tackle this menace. Notably, this campaign has also seen support from the state opposition parties, including the Mahila Morcha state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read: Despite Rising Suicide & Depression Cases, Know How Much India Spends on Mental Health

X