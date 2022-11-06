'Agricultural Startups': Here's How Karnataka Krishi Mela Can Drive Change In State's Agro-Industry

All section
Agricultural Startups: Heres How Karnataka Krishi Mela Can Drive Change In States Agro-Industry

The Karnataka Krishi Mela is being organised for four days, from November 3 to 6, at the Gandhi Vignana Krishi Kendra (GKVK) campus in Yelhanka. The annual fair has been set up by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) under the theme of 'agricultural startups.'

This fair seeks to provide insights to the farmers about the latest technological developments, innovations, and new crops in the agricultural sector, through which they can be benefitted.

Exposing Farmers To New Technologies

The annual fair collectively brought farmers from across the state under one roof and exposed them to a series of new technologies which can help them in their agricultural practices.

This year, several stalls have been installed, displaying agriculture machinery, new technologies, manure, and seeds. So far, Krishi Mela has drawn a record crowd, as more than 1.5 lakh farmers, on day one, from across Karnataka visited the annual fair, reported The Hindu.

Expert sessions are also organised in which the farmers learn about the benefits of integrated crop patterns to avoid monocropping. During the event, the agricultural achievers will also be felicitated under three different levels- State, district, and taluka with an intent to motivate other farmers.

The Governor of state, Thawar Chand Gehlot, inaugurated the four-day event on November 3 (Thursday). Several agricultural startups and innovators have come forward to put up stalls and bring change.

How Is It Driving Change?

In Karnataka, several farmers are still using traditional farming techniques for two primary reasons- they're unaware of the latest technologies in the agricultural sector, or they're fearful about the result.

Several farmers claimed that they found Krishi Mela helpful as they met other farmers from different districts of the state and discussed what methods work in farming.

Another highlight of the event was the drones that can measure the growth and health of crops and automate pesticide spraying according to the need. Several farmers seem interested in drone technology as it can reduce work pressure through automation.

A farmer from Chikkaballapur who grows vegetables in a polyhouse was interested to know about the automated hydroponic system as it would reduce labour cost. He used to follow the brand online but interacted in person with the brand representative in Krishi Mela.

Also Read: Jharkhand Develops Child-Friendly Libraries To Improve Students' Reading Habits & Skills; Know More

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Karnataka Krishi Mela 
Agriculture 
Technology In Farming 
Traditional Farming 

