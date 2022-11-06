Jharkhand Develops Child-Friendly Libraries To Improve Students' Reading Habits & Skills; Know More

The students of government primary schools in Jharkhand will soon get access to child-friendly libraries. The students will get books of interest, which will improve their reading habits and skills and enhance their learning capacity.

The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), the brain behind the initiative, has already piloted 50 such libraries across the state with the help of a non-profit organization working for girls' education and children's literacy, reported NDTV.

Why Is It Important To Develop Such Libraries?

In the state of Jharkhand, primary students' learning and reading ability have been a concern for the education department for a long time. An Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) highlights that between 2008 and 2018, primary students' reading capacity declined heavily.

According to the ASER 2018 survey, only 29.4 per cent of Jharkhand government school students in class five could read class two level textbooks. The count was 51.9 per cent in 2008. Taking note of this figure, the Jharkhand government has developed child-friendly libraries.

The situation remains the same for the entire country as students have failed to showcase their reading ability. The ASER 2016 national report mentioned the overall learning level of Indian students as 'very disappointing.' The survey, conducted across India, especially in rural areas, revealed that every other student in the country could not read textbooks meant for someone three classes below.

Jharkhand Government Taking The Lead

The director of JEPC, Kiran Kumar Pasi, confirmed that they are launching child-friendly libraries in association with the 'Room to Read' organisation, where the students will get access to well-decorated libraries with low-height chairs and tables.

Such reading rooms will aim to develop reading habits and skills out of syllabi among students of classes one to five. In terms of its success, there has already been a library set up at Government Middle School, Kantatoli, in Ranchi city a month back, which has turned out to be an exciting and fun place for primary students.

