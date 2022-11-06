Delhi Air Quality: 4 Out Of Every 5 Families Face Pollution-Related Ailments, Reveals Survey

Air pollution has tightened its grip over the national capital region, disrupting daily activities and causing pollution-related illness. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles claimed that four out of every five families in the Delhi-NCR area had experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks.

The report has come weeks after air pollution started showing dominance in the national capital. It resulted in several restrictions, including the closure of schools, disruption in transportation facilities, and construction works.

Children, Senior Citizens Are More Susceptible

The study also highlights that 80 per cent of the families surveyed had at least one member who experienced respiratory issues. The top health issues faced by residents of Delhi due to air pollution include sore throat, cough, burning eyes, and congestion.

According to the survey, 19,000 surveyed people have claimed they faced issues for which they had to consult a doctor. Notably, the number of families with members affected by pollution has risen to 80 per cent from 70 per cent in five days, reported Times Now.

Senior citizens and children with pre-existing ailments- heart problems, asthma- are more likely to get affected by air pollution. Harmful pollutants like PM2.5 are causing excessive premature mortality. Health experts suggest staying indoors, using masks while stepping out, and performing regular breathing exercises.

People Leave Their Homes Temporarily

In the LocalCircles survey, people of Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad were considered, and over 60 per cent of the respondents were male. While most of the residents are affected by air pollution, 13 per cent of them remain unaffected by the poor air quality.

Notably, some people have also moved out of Delhi-NCR to avoid health-related issues. But why do most people living in the national capital have to face the problem due to a lack of protective measures? The air quality remained in the 'severe' category for many days, forcing many people to leave their homes temporarily.

Also Read: 'Google Takes Advantage Of Its Dominance': Former ADIF's Executive Director Digs Deep Into Anti-Competetive Practices