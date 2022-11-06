All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Air Quality: 4 Out Of Every 5 Families Face Pollution-Related Ailments, Reveals Survey

Image Credits: Twitter/ Sidhant Sibal, Unsplash (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Air Quality: 4 Out Of Every 5 Families Face Pollution-Related Ailments, Reveals Survey

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  6 Nov 2022 5:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The top health issues faced by residents of Delhi due to air pollution include sore throat, cough, burning eyes, and congestion. Nearly 18% of the surveyed people claimed they faced issues for which they had to consult a doctor.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Air pollution has tightened its grip over the national capital region, disrupting daily activities and causing pollution-related illness. A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles claimed that four out of every five families in the Delhi-NCR area had experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks.

The report has come weeks after air pollution started showing dominance in the national capital. It resulted in several restrictions, including the closure of schools, disruption in transportation facilities, and construction works.

Children, Senior Citizens Are More Susceptible

The study also highlights that 80 per cent of the families surveyed had at least one member who experienced respiratory issues. The top health issues faced by residents of Delhi due to air pollution include sore throat, cough, burning eyes, and congestion.

According to the survey, 19,000 surveyed people have claimed they faced issues for which they had to consult a doctor. Notably, the number of families with members affected by pollution has risen to 80 per cent from 70 per cent in five days, reported Times Now.

Senior citizens and children with pre-existing ailments- heart problems, asthma- are more likely to get affected by air pollution. Harmful pollutants like PM2.5 are causing excessive premature mortality. Health experts suggest staying indoors, using masks while stepping out, and performing regular breathing exercises.

People Leave Their Homes Temporarily

In the LocalCircles survey, people of Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad were considered, and over 60 per cent of the respondents were male. While most of the residents are affected by air pollution, 13 per cent of them remain unaffected by the poor air quality.

Notably, some people have also moved out of Delhi-NCR to avoid health-related issues. But why do most people living in the national capital have to face the problem due to a lack of protective measures? The air quality remained in the 'severe' category for many days, forcing many people to leave their homes temporarily.

Also Read: 'Google Takes Advantage Of Its Dominance': Former ADIF's Executive Director Digs Deep Into Anti-Competetive Practices

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Delhi Air Pollution 
Delhi Air Quality 
Air Quality Today In Delhi 

Must Reads

IIT Madras Admits 87 Govt School Students In BS Programme Under 'Anaivarukkum IITM' Initiative
Jharkhand Develops Child-Friendly Libraries To Improve Students' Reading Habits & Skills; Know More
Defying Norms! These Bhopal Women Are All Set For Swimming Trials Of 18th National Masters Championships
Paddler Sharath Kamal Receives Khel Ratna At 40, Know About His Spectacular Sports Journey
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X