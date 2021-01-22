'Shivamogga Blast That Claimed Eight Lives Was Near Illegal Mining Site': Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, January 22, said that the mining activity in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village, where the explosion occurred killing at least eight people, was being carried out illegally.

On Thursday night, a truck carrying explosives meant for blasting stones at the quarry exploded at around 10 pm and claimed eight lives, The News Minute reported.

While speaking to the media, CM said, "Such incidents should not happen. Illegal mining will be dealt with properly. We have already stopped illegal mining, we will stop all such minings."

CM Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims.

A bomb disposal squad and mineral detection teams from Bengaluru and Mangaluru cities are currently looking for the evidence of the blast.

"We have come to know that illegal mining activities were taking place. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and also if we find that officials were negligent. There are allegations that some officials knew about illegal mining but did not take action. If this is true, action will be taken against everyone involved in wrongdoing. My government will also look into stopping the illegal mining activities across the state. I will go to Shivamogga tomorrow (Saturday) and conduct an inspection myself," CM Yediyurappa said.

The Shivamogga police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Shivamogga Rural Police Inspector said that the owner of the land, Avinash Kulkarni, is on the run.

According to the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, the mining activity must be carried out by contractors who have the license to use explosives, the police said.

"Avinash had sub-leased the land to Narasimha and Sudhakar. We have reason to believe that Narasimha and Sudhakar (two arrested persons) did not have necessary permissions to carry out the mining operations and did not have the license to procure explosives," the investigating officer said.



Also Read: Karnataka: Eight Killed In Dynamite Blast At Railway Crusher Site In Shivamogga, PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives