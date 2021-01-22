Karnataka: Eight Killed In Dynamite Blast At Railway Crusher Site In Shivamogga, PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives

At least eight workers died in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night.

The explosion took place when the victims were transporting explosives used in mining near a gravel and boulder crushing facility in Hunasodu village.

The blast shattered windowpanes of surrounding houses, left cracks on roads and dismembered bodies of victims beyond recognition, Scroll.in reported.



The jolt was initially mistaken for an earthquake. However, geologists ruled out recording tremors in any of the observatories.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," the police said.

Another police officer said, "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin...The vibrations were felt locally."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga," he tweeted. "Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

