Caste discrimination
Disciplinary Or Discriminatory? Hijab Row In Karnataka Colleges Sparks Debate

Image Credits: ANI, Twitter/Salman Nizami

Trending
Karnataka,  6 Feb 2022 6:00 AM GMT

Six girls from an Udupi college were denied entry into their classroom as they wore a hijab to the premises. Their fight against discrimination has left the country divided on the matter of religious freedom in educational institutions.

Karnataka was rife with communal tension that gathered steam recently for the past few weeks. In December 2021, six students in a Udupi college were barred from attending classes due to them wearing a hijab. The fearless girls did not hesitate to express their discontentment against the rule.

Very soon, the hostile attitude towards Muslim students increased as several colleges in the state, where the authorities prohibited those wearing Hijab from entering the premises. The clamour reached online as netizens stood in solidarity with the young girls fighting against the hatred spewed on them.

Religious Freedom Compromised?

The current controversy has shed light on the issue of religious freedom in educational institutions. The Indian Express quotes Article 25(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees 'freedom of conscience and freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion.

By denying them entry into the classroom, the authorities violate their fundamental right of wearing a hijab. Many deemed the act as unconstitutional. From Shashi Tharoor to former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, prominent public figures have lashed out at the BJP government for stripping the girls' education rights.


Religious symbols are looked at from a very controversial lens for time immemorial. When it comes to the Hijab, it has been a grey area as many argued it is fundamentalist in nature. Many leaders asked for such students to go to 'Pakistan' or the Madrassas if they continue donning the Hijab.

However, that is not the case. For many, the headscarf is seen as a liberating symbol for Muslim women worldwide. They wear it with utmost pride and does not let it inhibit them from achieving their very best in any field.

Uniformity Is Necessary

The recent conflict has taken a political turn. While several politicians support the Muslim students, many support the ban as it will only increase communal tension. The state's Education Minister, BC Nagesh, stated that religion should be kept out of school and stood firmly with the decision.

Over the years, the Hijab became the bone of contention in various educational institutions. A case in 2018 upheld the rights of the school involved over that of the students. The Indian Express quotes, "Petitioners cannot seek the imposition of their right as against the larger rights of the institution."

Due to the growing issue, Karnataka passed a new order that asked government schools to follow school uniform rules as prescribed by the state and students in private schools to follow what the management asks them to. While uniformity is necessary to keep communal tension at bay, religious freedom can be compromised, which raises uncomfortable questions about the country's secular nature.

Also Read: 'Hijab Is Our Right': Twitter Stands In Solidarity As Hijab Row In Karnataka Colleges Intensifies

Karnataka 
Hijab In College 
Udupi 

