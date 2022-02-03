All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hijab Is Our Right: Twitter Stands In Solidarity As Hijab Row In Karnataka Colleges Intensifies

Image Credits: Twitter/Fathima Usmaan, Twitter/Salman Nizami 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Hijab Is Our Right': Twitter Stands In Solidarity As Hijab Row In Karnataka Colleges Intensifies

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Karnataka,  3 Feb 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Since the end of December 2021, colleges in Karnataka are rife with communal tension as institutes prohibited students from wearing a Hijab inside the classroom, after which girls protested against the rule.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The end of December 2021 was marred with communal disharmony as several colleges in Karnataka were barred from entering the class for exercising their rights. In Udupi, the institution prohibited hijabs inside the classroom, and around seven students were denied entry inside as they protested against the rule.

Citing 'uniformity', the college authorities enforced the rule. In light of this, several local ministers called the girls out for showing indiscipline. Recently, some boys came to the campus in a Kundapur college to agitate against the students wearing Hijab.



'Hijab Is Our Right'

As the Hijab row intensifies in the state, several people have taken to the social media platforms to stand with the Udupi students. #HijabIsOurRight has been trending on Twitter, under which netizens are standing in solidarity with the young girls. "The world is watching. In a secular democratic country like India, Muslim girls are stopped from entering the class because they wear a Hijab," a user reacted.


A political student body in Karnataka named 'Campus Front of India' has been tweeting actively with the hashtag to raise awareness about the injustice faced by the girls. In the video, girls donning the traditional attire are speaking and uplifting the cause of the Hijab. "Hijab is not the tool to spread hatred. Hijab is my pride. Hijab is a symbol of liberation, not oppression. Hijab is a sign of moderation," says the video.



Conflict Gains Steam

As reported by The Indian Express, the head of the Udupi college's committee, BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, caused more stir by suggesting that students 'adamant' about wearing Hijab in the classroom should opt for online classes instead until the issue is resolved. Until a few years ago, the girls were allowed to wear the Hijab.

One of the students tells the news publication, "But for the past few years, the college officials have been objecting to it, asking us to remove it in the classroom. We have been wanting to wear it in class but were repeatedly denied permission."

The college authorities have prohibited wearing saffron scarves or hijabs inside the classroom to avoid communal tension. However, the situation h intensified over the last few weeks due to recent developments in which the six girls were barred from attending the class.

Also Read: Karnataka Minister Calls Wearing Hijab To School 'Act Of Indiscipline', Students Protest In Udupi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Hijab 
Karnataka 
Twitter 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X