'Hijab Is Our Right': Twitter Stands In Solidarity As Hijab Row In Karnataka Colleges Intensifies

The end of December 2021 was marred with communal disharmony as several colleges in Karnataka were barred from entering the class for exercising their rights. In Udupi, the institution prohibited hijabs inside the classroom, and around seven students were denied entry inside as they protested against the rule.

Citing 'uniformity', the college authorities enforced the rule. In light of this, several local ministers called the girls out for showing indiscipline. Recently, some boys came to the campus in a Kundapur college to agitate against the students wearing Hijab.





Taliban's are against girls education in #Afganistan.

Six girls students were barred from entering college with #hijab.



This act must be condemned, Taliban in Afghanistan must ensure religious freedom and the right to education without any discrimination.



#HijabisOurRight





'Hijab Is Our Right'

As the Hijab row intensifies in the state, several people have taken to the social media platforms to stand with the Udupi students. #HijabIsOurRight has been trending on Twitter, under which netizens are standing in solidarity with the young girls. "The world is watching. In a secular democratic country like India, Muslim girls are stopped from entering the class because they wear a Hijab," a user reacted.





To all the hijabis!



"Who are wearing hijab in heat, may Allah shade you on the day that there will be no expect Allah's shade"

A political student body in Karnataka named 'Campus Front of India' has been tweeting actively with the hashtag to raise awareness about the injustice faced by the girls. In the video, girls donning the traditional attire are speaking and uplifting the cause of the Hijab. "Hijab is not the tool to spread hatred. Hijab is my pride. Hijab is a symbol of liberation, not oppression. Hijab is a sign of moderation," says the video.







World Hijab Day

Feb 1



Upholding Dignity

Asserting Identity



Promo Video#HijabisOurRight #HijabIsOurPride



Campus Front of India, Karnataka*





Conflict Gains Steam

As reported by The Indian Express, the head of the Udupi college's committee, BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, caused more stir by suggesting that students 'adamant' about wearing Hijab in the classroom should opt for online classes instead until the issue is resolved. Until a few years ago, the girls were allowed to wear the Hijab.

One of the students tells the news publication, "But for the past few years, the college officials have been objecting to it, asking us to remove it in the classroom. We have been wanting to wear it in class but were repeatedly denied permission."



The college authorities have prohibited wearing saffron scarves or hijabs inside the classroom to avoid communal tension. However, the situation h intensified over the last few weeks due to recent developments in which the six girls were barred from attending the class.



