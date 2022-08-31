All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka HC Permits Ganesha Festival Celebration At Hublis Eidgah Maidan In Midnight Hearing

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka HC Permits Ganesha Festival Celebration At Hubli's Eidgah Maidan In Midnight Hearing

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  31 Aug 2022 6:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-31T12:51:18+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

After the Supreme Court's disagreement to celebrate the Ganesh festival in Bengaluru's Eidgah Madan, the Karnataka High Court granted permission for the Ganesha festival celebration at Hubli's Eidgah Maidan in a hearing of urgent plea challenging the state government's order.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday midnight ruled out the permission to celebrate the Ganesha festival at Hubli's Eidgah Maidan in a hearing of an urgent plea challenging the state government's order to allow the celebration at the same venue. The 10-day celebration began on August 31 and will end on September 9, with the immersion of Ganesha.

The Karnataka HC, while hearing the urgent plea on Hubli's Eidgah Maidan, said, "In this particular case, there is no title dispute, hence the petitioner is not entitled to SC interim order. Go ahead for Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi's Eidgah Maidan."

In the first hearing, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the appeal, questioning whether the property belonged to the Waqf Board. The court said that in Hubli's Eidgah Maidan case, there is no title dispute as it belongs to the possession of Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Corporation, and the Waqf Board was given the right to hold namaz for only two days- Ramadan and Eid al-Adha.

The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow the installation of the Ganpati idol for three days. The HDMC Mayor announced the same after meeting officials and elected representatives of the particular constituency.

Petition In SC Regarding Hubli's Eidgah Maidan

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court was hearing the Eidgah Maidan matter of Bengaluru for the Ganesha festival celebration and ordered both sides to maintain the status quo. A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka, Indira Banerjee, and M M Sundresh was hearing the plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which permitted the usage of Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan for Ganesha Festival.

The Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chnnappa, appearing for the state government in Hubli's Eidgah Maidan dispute, said, "Hubli's Eidgah Maidan case is different from that of Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan. According to officials, the Karnataka Waqf Board filed a petition in the supreme court challenging Karnataka government's order for celebrations in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan."

The Supreme Court, while asking both the parties to maintain the status quo, said that no religious activities are allowed in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan as of now. The court added that the Ganesha festival celebration could be held elsewhere as the Interim status quo will remain for two days.The matter of religious celebration also invited comments from right-wing political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that strict surveillance and security had been deployed in Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan to maintain the status quo order in the area given by the apex court.

Earlier to the matter went to Supreme Court, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, said, "It has been decided that the property comes under Revenue Department, so it is under the government, so any programmes or events can be permitted as per the government's rules and procedures. We will decide as per law."

Ownership Of Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan In Question

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court ruled that the state government has the power to permit the celebration of the Ganesha festival at Bengaluru's Eidgah ground.

Following this, the State Waqf Board moved to Supreme Court, arguing that no other festivals took place on the ground for 200 years. The apex court ordered for status quo at the 2.5-acre ground.

When the SC asked the lawyer representing the state government if there were any similar instances of events taking place on the ground in the past, the lawyer said that it couldn't be the basis for opposing the Ganesha festival celebration.

The Waqf Board mentioned that the assembly election is due next year-hinting at the motive of the government behind pressurising for the celebration of the Ganesha festival at Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan. But a larger question remains: Who owns Bengaluru's Eidgah ground, the state government or the Waqf Board? According to officials, the High Court of Karnataka will decide the same in the coming days.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir: For Empowering Women, Construction Of Shopping Complex Underway In Anantnag

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Karnataka Ganesh Festival 
Huballi Ganesh Chaturthi 
Ganesh Festival Karnataka 
Huballi 
SC on Huballi Ganesh Puja 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman'
'Entrepreneurship Is A Way To Solve Global Problems': How This 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' Is Shaping India's Startup Ecosystem?
My Story: 'I Am A Model With Down Syndrome, I Work At A Café & Break Stereotypes'
Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X