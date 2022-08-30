Jammu & Kashmir: For Empowering Women, Construction Of Shopping Complex Underway In Anantnag

In an effort to empower women in the Kashmir valley, the construction of a shopping complex is underway in the Anantnag district and is expected soon to be operational. The Municipal Committee Dooru is carrying out the work with an estimated cost of 70 lakh rupees.



The shopping complex is being built near the Verinag Mughal Garden, the primary destination for tourists in the Anantnag region. It attracts thousands of local and foreign visitors every financial year. With the coming up of a shopping complex, the facility for tourists to purchase items will become easy and convenient.

Providing Employment Opportunities

The project has been started to empower women of the Anantnag district as they will get employment opportunities from the same. The President of Municipal Committee Dooru Verinag, Mohammed Iqbal Ahanger, said, "The project has been started to empower women locally under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha," The Print reported.

He added that upon completion of construction, the shops in the complex would be put up for auction to assist the area's educated women in making a monthly income. He said, "This is the first municipal committee in the Kashmir Valley to build a shopping complex focusing on women's empowerment."

Owing to the land issue, the project got delayed as it was supposed to be made earlier. The officials said the shopping complex would be operational in two months. After the announcement of this project, the residents applauded the efforts being taken by the administration as it promotes women's empowerment.

A resident of Anantnag said, "As far as women empowerment is concerned, there are many schemes for them. Following this, Municipal Committee Dooru Verinag also took the initiative to advance women's empowerment here in the valley." According to officials, educated women in the area will not have to go outside in search of jobs now as they can be employed in their area.

Also Read: Social Exclusion More Common Form Of Bullying Than Verbal, Physical Aggression; Reveals Study