All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka HC Pulls Up Bengaluru Civic Body Over Potholes, Asks To Ensure They Dont Reappear In 2-3 Months

Image Credits: Wikipedia, India.com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka HC Pulls Up Bengaluru Civic Body Over Potholes, Asks To Ensure They Don't Reappear In 2-3 Months

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  9 Oct 2021 12:50 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-09T18:20:40+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka HC Pulls Up Bengaluru Civic Body Over Potholes, Asks To Ensure They Don't Reappear In 2-3 Months

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, October 7, pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to fill potholes in the city and directed it to ensure that quality is up to mark while repairing them.

The court directed the civic agency to take up the work of filling potholes at the earliest and submit a status report within two weeks time, The Indian Express reported.

"The BBMP shall also make sure that quality work is maintained because it has been noticed that the pothole which is fixed, again becomes a pothole after 2 to 3 months for obvious reasons," the court said.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum was hearing a 2015 petition filed by Vijayan Menon.

What The Counsel Said?

The counsel for BBMP told the bench that it had agreed with a single agency to fill up potholes on city roads. "Every day, we are attending to filling up potholes in the whole city. However, because of heavy rains we were not able to achieve the target. Wherever necessary, we are doing it," the counsel said. It further said that it would present a status report along with all photographs before the court.

"You see potholes only on Kumara Krupa road, in front of seven ministers' bungalows, towards the high court. But you don't see potholes of other areas, where the common people live," the bench observed orally.

The matter will now be heard again on November 15.

Meanwhile, BBMP had recently decided to fill all potholes in the city by September 30. Potholes have become a long pending issue for the people of Bengaluru city over the past years. The residents have time and again raised the concern of the poor conditions of roads that are prone to accidents.

On Friday, October 8, a 17-year-old lost her life after she mowed down by a truck after she fell off the scooter she was riding pillion on when the rider swerved to avoid a large pothole on the road. This was the second accident han three days on the same road as the result of motorists trying to avoid potholes. On October 6, Krishnappa, 57, a sub-inspector with Excise Department was killed in an accident when he tried to navigate a pothole, and came under the wheels of a lorry.

Also Read: Jharkhand Govt Offers Free Coaching Classes In Maoist-Hit Latehar District

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
karnataka high court 
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike 
Bengaluru Potholes 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X