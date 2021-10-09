Karnataka HC Pulls Up Bengaluru Civic Body Over Potholes, Asks To Ensure They Don't Reappear In 2-3 Months

The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, October 7, pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to fill potholes in the city and directed it to ensure that quality is up to mark while repairing them.

The court directed the civic agency to take up the work of filling potholes at the earliest and submit a status report within two weeks time, The Indian Express reported.



"The BBMP shall also make sure that quality work is maintained because it has been noticed that the pothole which is fixed, again becomes a pothole after 2 to 3 months for obvious reasons," the court said.



The division bench of acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum was hearing a 2015 petition filed by Vijayan Menon.

What The Counsel Said?

The counsel for BBMP told the bench that it had agreed with a single agency to fill up potholes on city roads. "Every day, we are attending to filling up potholes in the whole city. However, because of heavy rains we were not able to achieve the target. Wherever necessary, we are doing it," the counsel said. It further said that it would present a status report along with all photographs before the court.



"You see potholes only on Kumara Krupa road, in front of seven ministers' bungalows, towards the high court. But you don't see potholes of other areas, where the common people live," the bench observed orally.



The matter will now be heard again on November 15.



Meanwhile, BBMP had recently decided to fill all potholes in the city by September 30. Potholes have become a long pending issue for the people of Bengaluru city over the past years. The residents have time and again raised the concern of the poor conditions of roads that are prone to accidents.

On Friday, October 8, a 17-year-old lost her life after she mowed down by a truck after she fell off the scooter she was riding pillion on when the rider swerved to avoid a large pothole on the road. This was the second accident han three days on the same road as the result of motorists trying to avoid potholes. On October 6, Krishnappa, 57, a sub-inspector with Excise Department was killed in an accident when he tried to navigate a pothole, and came under the wheels of a lorry.

