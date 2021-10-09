Jharkhand Govt Offers Free Coaching Classes In Maoist-Hit Latehar District

The government of Jharkhand has arranged free coaching classes for civil services aspirants in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Latehar district. The students in the area have been facing the red menace for a long time now.

The government said that such facilities would be made available within the district boundary for students living at the margin of society but dreaming big for their future. The Latehar district administration has inaugurated an 'Integrated Coaching Centre' of the district, where there is no such facility for students to prepare for the competitive exams in this area, India Today reported.



The administration feels aspirants belonging to the economically marginalised section did not have access to quality education, and it becomes difficult for them to move out of the hilly terrain to fulfil their dreams. Therefore, to address the issue, the idea of an 'Integrated Coaching Program' was started.

More Than 130 Students Benefitted

Established in the heart of the district headquarter, the coaching centre is helping over 130 students. The selection is made based on a selection test and the past academic record.



The coaching program for the first batch is scheduled for a period of six months. During this time, aspirants enrolled for the coaching will be taught as per the syllabus of UPSC, JPSC, SSC, and other competitive exams.



"The government is committed to ensuring that students from every nook and corner of the state can get quality education and fulfil their dreams. Keeping this in mind, a free coaching program has been started in Latehar. After the impact assessment of the pilot project, more such facilities will be started in other districts," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, as quoted by India Today.

Other Facilities

A library has been established for self-study purposes in the coaching centre premises, equipped with the latest books and magazines. In addition, experienced teachers have been roped in for teaching different subjects.



To ensure guest lectures, serving IAS and PCS officers, expert teachers from top civil services coaching centres keep visiting regularly. Digital infrastructure with wifi and projector facilities have also been installed at the centre.

