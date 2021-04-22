In The Midst Of Covid, Karnataka Government Spends Money For Full Page Ad Thanking PM

On Thursday, most of the major newspapers of Karnataka, both in Kannada and English, had a full-page advertisement by the Karnataka Government. The full-page advertisement, which was also visible in various newspapers in Delhi, had a large photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka CM. As of Karnataka, the newspapers had a small smiling picture of Karnataka's Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, alongside PM Modi, thanking him for granting the approval for Phase 2A and 2B of Namma Metro, providing connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. However, this move of putting ads by the state Government was criticised because it comes at a time where the state battles with shortage of cash due to Covid-19 surge.

To this former CM HD Kumaraswamy who is receiving treatment in the Apollo Hospitals said, "I noticed something today when I read the newspapers that caused me a lot of pain. Today, the state government has expressed gratitude to the Union Government for granting funds for metro phase 1 and 2. These are not alms given to the state by the Union Government." While criticising this step of the Government Kumaraswamy further added,"We are facing death everyday today and the state is spending crores of rupees for placing the ads. The government is toying with the people of the state. What was the need for such ads at a time like this? This foolish government should understand this. There is a shortage of beds, oxygen and medicine in the state. In this situation, what message are you conveying to the people of the state with front-page ads. The government should understand that even now if they do not work towards saving lives, people will get infuriated," reported The News Minute.



The National co- coordinator for Social media AICC, Lavanya Ballal also tweeted "Where did this money come from? Hospitals are running out of oxygen, people are dying due to lack of medicine, crematoriums are running out of space. But Viswa guru has time & money for ads."

After years of long wait, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday had finally granted the approval for the construction of the Bangalore Metro rail Project which is going to connect Bengaluru to the airport. The connectivity line is to be established in two Phases: Central Silk Board to KR Puram (Phase 2A) and KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B).

The advertisement read, "Heartfelt Thanks from all Bengalureans. Sri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India. for the Landmark decision of granting approval to Phase-2A & 28 of Namma Metro providing Metro connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. The Union Cabinet has given approval for Namma metro Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to K.R.Puram -19.76 km & 13 Stations) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction - 38.44 km & 17 Station) at a cost of Rs. 14.788 crore with a completion period. With the implementation of these two stretches. Bengaluru's public transport and economic potential will get a much-needed boost".

