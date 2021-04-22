Gujarat: Covid Beds For Sale In Rajkot Civil Hospital

On Wednesday, a video of an unethical backdoor entry deal in the Civil Hospital of Rajkot went viral.

In the video, which went viral, Jagdish Solanki, an attendant of the hospital, was seen sitting in the rear seat of the car and negotiating for an amount of Rs 9,000 with some family members of a patient. The deal was to pay an amount of Rs.9,000 for the preferential availability of a Covid-19 bed in the Rajkot Civil Hospital. While in the middle of their negotiation, Jagdish gets a call from another person and is heard saying, "I won't take anything less than Rs.9,000. If you have money, come in your vehicle at Chaudhary School and call me. Even I have to pay part of this amount to those inside (Rajkot Civil Hospital). You will get the bed within 30 minutes," he added.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and Pradyuman Nagar Police Station detained Jagdish Solanki and Hitesh Mahida, a sweeper in the hospital.

"They used the loopholes in the system to give backdoor entry to Covid patients in exchange for money. We will register an FIR against them after collecting more evidence," said V.K. Gadhvi, police inspector of crime branch, in a conversation with The Times Of India.

The relatives also told Jagdish that more people were in dire need of beds, and they will forward the ones in need to Jagdish. The negotiation finally settled at Rs. 8,000 and Jagdish even agreed that he had to pay a part of this money to the doctors inside the Hospital.

On Wednesday, Rajkot witnessed 516 new covid cases and 77 deaths within 24 hours.

