Trending

Gujarat: Covid Beds For Sale In Rajkot Civil Hospital

The deal was to pay an amount of Rs.9,000 for the preferential availability of a Covid-19 bed in the Rajkot Civil Hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   22 April 2021 11:04 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-22T16:36:21+05:30
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yogesh M.Y.
Gujarat: Covid Beds For Sale In Rajkot Civil Hospital

Image Credit: Static TOI

On Wednesday, a video of an unethical backdoor entry deal in the Civil Hospital of Rajkot went viral.

In the video, which went viral, Jagdish Solanki, an attendant of the hospital, was seen sitting in the rear seat of the car and negotiating for an amount of Rs 9,000 with some family members of a patient. The deal was to pay an amount of Rs.9,000 for the preferential availability of a Covid-19 bed in the Rajkot Civil Hospital. While in the middle of their negotiation, Jagdish gets a call from another person and is heard saying, "I won't take anything less than Rs.9,000. If you have money, come in your vehicle at Chaudhary School and call me. Even I have to pay part of this amount to those inside (Rajkot Civil Hospital). You will get the bed within 30 minutes," he added.

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and Pradyuman Nagar Police Station detained Jagdish Solanki and Hitesh Mahida, a sweeper in the hospital.

"They used the loopholes in the system to give backdoor entry to Covid patients in exchange for money. We will register an FIR against them after collecting more evidence," said V.K. Gadhvi, police inspector of crime branch, in a conversation with The Times Of India.

The relatives also told Jagdish that more people were in dire need of beds, and they will forward the ones in need to Jagdish. The negotiation finally settled at Rs. 8,000 and Jagdish even agreed that he had to pay a part of this money to the doctors inside the Hospital.

On Wednesday, Rajkot witnessed 516 new covid cases and 77 deaths within 24 hours.

Also Read: Counted As One Of The World's Most Dangerous Countries For Journalists, India Ranks 142 In World Press Freedom Index

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Yogesh M.Y.

Yogesh M.Y.

Trainee Creative Producer

A video gamer and graphics designing geek. Likes to explore dimensions of skill enhancement and adaptive to changing environment with the quest to try and learn something new.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian