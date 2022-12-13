Karnataka: 5-Year-Old Girl From Raichur Becomes First Confirmed Zika Virus Patient, No Travel History

A five-year-old girl from the Raichur district of Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus, making it the first confirmed case in the state. Civilians have been advised to take precautionary measures.

K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, informed on Monday that the government has been monitoring the infection situation very carefully. He emphasised that there is no need for any concern as the administration is taking all the necessary measures and will also be releasing a set of guidelines.

The minister said, "Our department is well prepared to handle it. We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of the Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8." He added that three samples were sent, of which two came out negative, and the girl was positive and is being looked out for.

First Confirmed Case In Karnataka

According to NDTV, it has been pointed out that a few months back, Zika virus infection was reported in different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala. Sudhakar said this is the first confirmed case in Karnataka, which became apparent when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya tests. He said, generally 10 per cent of such specimens are sent for tests to Pune, of which one has returned positive.

The minister informed that the government is cautious and that surveillance officials from the health department in Raichur and neighbouring districts have been given the necessary instructions to send samples for the Zika virus test in case any suspected infection is observed in hospitals. He added that the five-year-old girl infected girl did not have any travel history.

Know About Zika Virus

According to WHO, the Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, renowned for spreading infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The Zika virus was first reported in 1947 in Uganda.

Most people with the virus infection do not develop symptoms; those typically have symptoms including rash, headache, fever, malaise, conjunctivitis, and muscle and joint pain that last 2-7 days. Further, no specific treatment is available for the virus infection or disease.

