Caste discrimination
Karnataka Fact-Check Team Responds To Viral Video Of Police Assaulting Man, Know More

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka Fact-Check Team Responds To Viral Video Of Police Assaulting Man, Know More

Karnataka,  23 Nov 2022 9:13 AM GMT

After a video of a policeman repeatedly attacking a man in between the traffic of Belgavi city went viral, it raised negative reactions and anger amongst the netizens. Clarifying their grounds, the Karnataka police tweeted facts regarding the incident.

Recently a video has been making rounds over the internet, showing a police officer brutally kicking a man in Chennamma circle of Belagavi city, Karnataka. The video was being circulated widely and brought severe backlash to the police forces for the inhumane act.

However, the Karnataka Police team stepped in and presented facts to the public regarding the incident and turned the tables. With a request to the public not to tarnish the image of the police force, here's what the fact-checking team had to say,

Cinema Shooting Mistook As Real-Incident

The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, took to Twitter to post a fact-check report and a circular regarding the viral video. According to their statement, the viral video is from an upcoming Kannada movie, 'Hoysala', which was being shot at the Rani Chennamma Circle of the city. It has the protagonist playing the character of a police officer who was shooting an action sequence when passersby mistook it for a real incident.

Misinterpretations led to angered netizens demanding answers and action against the responsible officer. According to a report by FirstPost, the public expressed largely negative views about the Karnataka Police department after the video went viral. Responding to these allegations, the fact-checking team posted the entire footage that showed the movie crew shooting the episode.

With a request to the public not to share such videos and raise baseless accusations, they clarified that the apparent assault was not an actual incident. They also added that the Belgaum City Police had already presented a clarification in this regard. The fact-check team's revelation has been doing the work to douse the negative perception against the police forces and has received over a thousand views since it was tweeted.

Also Read: Old Video Viral As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Beating His Own Party Leader

