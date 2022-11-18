Old Video Viral As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Beating His Own Party Leader

Amid the campaigning of assembly elections in various states, many videos and photos are going viral with false claims. One such video of a fighting is going viral. In the viral video, two politicians can be seen having a heated argument during a general meeting which turned into a fight and ended with the involvement of the Police. Taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party, several people on social media claimed that the viral video is of Aam Aadmi Party meeting where AAP leader Sanjay Singh beats his own party leader with a shoe.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की मिटिंग चल रही थी जिसमें सांसद संजयसिंह ने अपनी ही पार्टी के नेता को जूते से पीटा.... सामने वाले ने संजयसिंह को जूते से पीटा.... ये दिल्ली नहीं सम्हाल पा रहे हैं और अब गुजरात में सरकार बनाने के ख्वाब देख रहे हैं."

[English Translation: Aam Aadmi Party's meeting was going on in Delhi in which MP Sanjay Singh beat up his own party leader with shoes. Then the man beat Sanjay Singh with shoes. They are not even able to handle Delhi and now they are dreaming to form a government in Gujarat.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows AAP leader Sanjay Singh beating his own party leader with a shoe during AAP's meeting in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019, in which a BJP MLA and BJP MP were fighting.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and came across a video report of Hindustan Times dated 6 March 2019 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Watch: BJP MLA, MP thrash each other with shoes, slaps during a meeting in UP."

According to the report, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi of Sant Kabir Nagar in UP got involved in a fight with BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel over disagreement on the development of the district. The argument broke over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. Baghel hit back landing a few punches at the Lok Sabha MP before security personnel intervened and separated the two.

Many news channels reported that an angry Tripathi reached out for his shoe and started beating Baghel on his head, to which Baghel also slapped Sharad Tripathi. Later, a case was filed against both of them at the District Collectorate, and this year in January, the former MP and the MLA got relief from the case. Tripathi, former BJP MP from Santakbir Nagar, died on 30 June 2021 in Gurugram. While, Baghel who is still a BJP member, did not got the ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, as the Nishad Party, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), placed Anil Kumar Tripathi from the Mehdawal seat.

ANI UP/Uttarakhand also tweeted this video back in 2019. The caption of the tweet reads, "#WATCH Sant Kabir Nagar: BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchange blows after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project."

#WATCH Sant Kabir Nagar: BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchange blows after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project pic.twitter.com/gP5RM8DgId — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2019

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the AAP leader Sanjay Singh has nothing to do with the video as the video is from 2019 involving BJP leaders. BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel got involved in a fight over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a district development project. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

