All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Video Viral As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Beating His Own Party Leader

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Viral As AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Beating His Own Party Leader

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  18 Nov 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is of a former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and former BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel fighting over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a district development project.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the campaigning of assembly elections in various states, many videos and photos are going viral with false claims. One such video of a fighting is going viral. In the viral video, two politicians can be seen having a heated argument during a general meeting which turned into a fight and ended with the involvement of the Police. Taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party, several people on social media claimed that the viral video is of Aam Aadmi Party meeting where AAP leader Sanjay Singh beats his own party leader with a shoe.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की मिटिंग चल रही थी जिसमें सांसद संजयसिंह ने अपनी ही पार्टी के नेता को जूते से पीटा.... सामने वाले ने संजयसिंह को जूते से पीटा.... ये दिल्ली नहीं सम्हाल पा रहे हैं और अब गुजरात में सरकार बनाने के ख्वाब देख रहे हैं."

[English Translation: Aam Aadmi Party's meeting was going on in Delhi in which MP Sanjay Singh beat up his own party leader with shoes. Then the man beat Sanjay Singh with shoes. They are not even able to handle Delhi and now they are dreaming to form a government in Gujarat.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows AAP leader Sanjay Singh beating his own party leader with a shoe during AAP's meeting in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019, in which a BJP MLA and BJP MP were fighting.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and came across a video report of Hindustan Times dated 6 March 2019 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Watch: BJP MLA, MP thrash each other with shoes, slaps during a meeting in UP."

According to the report, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi of Sant Kabir Nagar in UP got involved in a fight with BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel over disagreement on the development of the district. The argument broke over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. Baghel hit back landing a few punches at the Lok Sabha MP before security personnel intervened and separated the two.

Image Credit: YouTube

Many news channels reported that an angry Tripathi reached out for his shoe and started beating Baghel on his head, to which Baghel also slapped Sharad Tripathi. Later, a case was filed against both of them at the District Collectorate, and this year in January, the former MP and the MLA got relief from the case. Tripathi, former BJP MP from Santakbir Nagar, died on 30 June 2021 in Gurugram. While, Baghel who is still a BJP member, did not got the ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, as the Nishad Party, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), placed Anil Kumar Tripathi from the Mehdawal seat.

ANI UP/Uttarakhand also tweeted this video back in 2019. The caption of the tweet reads, "#WATCH Sant Kabir Nagar: BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchange blows after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project."

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the AAP leader Sanjay Singh has nothing to do with the video as the video is from 2019 involving BJP leaders. BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Badel got involved in a fight over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a district development project. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Jabalpur Murder Case: Man Who Slits Woman's Throat In MP Does Not Belong To Muslim Community As Viral Posts Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
AAP 
Sanjay Singh 
Fight 
old video 
BJP 
MP 
MLA 

Must Reads

'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway
This Village In Maharashtra Bans Mobile Usage For Children Below 18, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting
Was PM Modi Excluded From A Meeting Of World Leaders At The G20 Summit? No, Viral Claim Is False
Grit & Talent Is All It Takes! Paraplegic Soldier Bags 3 Medals At National Para Swimming Championship
Similar Posts
Was PM Modi Excluded From A Meeting Of World Leaders At The G20 Summit? No, Viral Claim Is False
Fact Check

Was PM Modi Excluded From A Meeting Of World Leaders At The G20 Summit? No, Viral Claim Is False

The Logical Indian Crew
No, RBI Has Not Issued New Currency In Denominations Of Rs 350 And Rs 5000; Viral Images Are Photoshopped
Fact Check

No, RBI Has Not Issued New Currency In Denominations Of Rs 350 And Rs 5000; Viral Images Are...

The Logical Indian Crew
Jabalpur Murder Case: Man Who Slits Womans Throat In MP Does Not Belong To Muslim Community As Viral Posts Claim
Fact Check

Jabalpur Murder Case: Man Who Slits Woman's Throat In MP Does Not Belong To Muslim Community As...

Jakir Hassan
Did Iran Issue Death Sentences To 15000 Protestors Over Anti-Hijab Protests? Know The Truth!
Fact Check

Did Iran Issue Death Sentences To 15000 Protestors Over Anti-Hijab Protests? Know The Truth!

Jakir Hassan
Mehrauli Murder: Contrary To Claims On Social Media, Aaftab Poonawala Is From The Muslim Community
Fact Check

Mehrauli Murder: Contrary To Claims On Social Media, Aaftab Poonawala Is From The Muslim Community

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X