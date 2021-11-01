Know About History And Importance Of Kannada Rajyotsava

On Monday, November 1, Karnataka celebrated the 65th foundation or the Kannada Rajyotsava. The day coincides with the formation of several other states, such as Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

What Is Karnataka Day ? History And Importance

The foundation day also marks the annual presentation of the state's second-highest civilian honour, the Rajyotsava Awards. Instituted in 1966, the awards are conferred upon citizens of Karnataka in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity, including education, environment, agriculture, journalism, judiciary, literature, music, medicine, sports, and social service.

This year 66 eminent personalities have been honoured with the award. Various community festivals, concerts and a host of other activities across the state mark the festivities.

The Karnataka Ekikarana movement was started by the Indian historian Aluru Venkata Rao in 1905 and culminated with the Mysore state, which included the princely state of Mysore, that resulted after merging the Kannada-speaking areas of Madras and Bombay presidencies as well as the principality of Hyderabad to create a united Kannada-speaking state on November 1, 1956. The state took its present name from the Kannada word 'Karunadu', meaning "lofty land", on November 1, 1973, during the tenure of Devaraj Arasu, the then Chief Minister Karnataka. He reorganised the state of Karnataka and recognised it as the foundation day of the state, as reported by News18.

Karnataka Flag And Its Significance

Ma Ramamurthy, son of well-known litterateur and freedom fighter Veerakesari Seetharama Shastri, was the first to have designed and conceptualised the yellow and red flag for Karnataka State. He was born on March 11, 1918, in Nanjangud. Ramamurthy started his career as a journalist and was an editor of a newspaper, 'Kannada Yuvajana'. During that time, non-Kannadigas were preferred in Karnataka more than Kannadigas, which eventually forced intellectuals and writers to work together and protect the state's interests.



Several anti-Karnataka incidenrs occurred, like migrants from other states hoisting their state flag. Ramamurthy protested against the hoisting of such flags in the state. This also made him believe that Karnataka does not have a flag as its own identity. He finally designed a flag with yellow and red around 1965.



The earliest version of the flag was yellow, with a map of Karnataka state printed on it and a paddy crown in the centre. However, only yellow and red were later adopted. Yellow and red colour represents peace and courage. Although Ramamurthy used the flag for a political party, 'Kannada Paksha', formed by him, the party did not last long, but the flag was linked to Kannada and Karnataka.

Also Read : In A First, Man Crosses New Zealand Strait In Electric Plane



