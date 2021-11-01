All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Man Crosses New Zealand Strait In Electric Plane

Image Credit: Twitter/ Electric Air

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Man Crosses New Zealand Strait In Electric Plane

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Others/World,  1 Nov 2021 8:04 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

On November 1, Gary Freedman scripted history by becoming the first person to fly across New Zealand's Cook Strait in an electric plane. Freedman's flight comes 101 years after the first flight linked New Zealand's islands with a flight from Blenheim to Wellington.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gary Freedman scripted history on November 1 by becoming the first individual to fly across New Zealand's Cook Strait in an electric plane. Freedman's flight comes 101 years after the first flight connected New Zealand's islands with a flight from Blenheim to Wellington.

The 40-minute flight in the two-seater plane by him was aimed at drawing attention to the possibilities of greener flying. It coincided with the opening of the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland.

What's The Pipistrel Alpha Electro?

The Pipistrel Alpha Electro is the world's first battery-powered, emission-free aeroplane to make the flight across the strait, reported New Zealand Herald. Freedman stated the first thing that he witnessed when approaching the Wellington coastline was the rotating blade of a wind turbine producing renewable energy.

Replacing short-haul electric flights would be a huge climate goal for the Kiwis, even if it is just across the strait. "The Cook Strait is one of the reasons Kiwis fly so much," said Freedman. He pointed out that New Zealand has one of the highest short-haul flights per capita anywhere in the world. Building an "electric bridge" between the islands, he said, would help a great deal in keeping essential emissions down.

Weighing less than 400 kg, it takes about one hour to fully charge the plane, Freedman said. After the plane landed, there was still about 40 per cent battery left, he said. "We could have almost flown back again," he added.

Longest Distance Flown In An Electric Plane?

Wellington International Airport officials believe it may be the longest distance flown (78 km) in an electric plane across any body of water. The airport is prepping for regular short-hop flights of new 12-seater electric planes that will begin in around five years', said Raeburn, the airport spokeswoman.

She said that though electric technology is not yet advanced enough to power large passenger planes, biofuels and hydrogen will likely provide greener alternatives in the future.

It is estimated that around 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions come from aviation.

Also Read: Kerala Minor Dies Of Fever After Family Resorts To Superstitious Beliefs Over Medical Treatment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
New Zealand 
Gary Freedman 
Electric plane 
Cook Strait 
Wellington 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X