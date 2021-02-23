Karnataka: Another Bengaluru Apartment Sealed, Civic Body Warns Of Lockdown If People Don't Follow COVID Protocols

The Coronavirus situation in Karnataka has again raised concerns, forcing the authorities to take pre-emptive measures to avoid imposing any lockdown. The state shares border with Maharashtra and Kerala, states where COVID-19 has made an unexpected resurgence.

A COVID-19 alert has been sounded in Bengaluru's SJR Watermark Apartments, where 10 cases have been reported between February 15 and 22, reported Hindustan Times. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared six contagious blocks as a containment zone. A health team with four doctors has been deployed and sanitisation is being carried out in the area.

A few days ago, another COVID cluster was reported at Manjushree Nursing College in Bengaluru after nearly 40 samples collected from there had tested positive for the virus.



On Monday, February 22, Karnakata reported 317 fresh cases with Bengaluru urban reporting 181 cases. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,03,943, followed by Mysuru 53,941 and Ballari 39,221.

Out of the five deaths that Karnataka recorded on Monday, three were from Bengaluru Urban one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru.

On February 21, Karnataka was among the five states that contributed the most to India's daily caseload with 413 new infections.

The state has announced several measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Marshalls have been deployed in marriage halls to ensure proper compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Catering services will have to get tested before they serve a wedding event. Coronavirus negative RT-PCR test certificate has been made mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Meanwhile, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the authorities are trying to avoid a situation like Maharashtra. However, BBMP chief Manjunath Prasad said that lockdown will be the only option left if people do not follow COVID protocols.

