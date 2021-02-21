COVID-19: Karnataka Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory For Travellers Arriving From Maharashtra

After the sudden spike in cases in various districts across Maharashtra, Karnataka has made RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers arriving from the neighbouring state.

According to the official orders, all those arriving from Maharashtra and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, homestays, dormitories, etc., shall have to compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

A circular issued by the Karnataka government stated that a negative RT-PCR report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airlines' staff. The circular also mentioned that those who have arrived from Maharashtra in the past two weeks in Karnataka shall compulsorily be subjected to the RT-PCR test.

According to the circular issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar, all those travelling by bus, tickets shall be issued on production of negative RT-PCR report or shall be checked by the bus conductor while boarding of those who have booked tickets online, etc.

The report further added that in trains, the TTEs shall check the report, and a random check of the testing reports from the persons arriving at the tollgates shall be made for those coming by personal transport, reported India Today.

The owners of these places are expected to ensure that all those arriving should produce negative RT-PCR certificates. Karnataka had also issued a similar circular earlier this week for all those coming from Kerala.

Last week the district magistrates of Amravati and Yavarmal districts in Maharashtra imposed lockdowns owing to the rise in cases. In Amravati, a complete weekend lockdown was announced from (8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday) while inYavatmal authorities have announced a 10-day complete lockdown.