Extension Of Lockdown In Karnataka Will Depend On PM's Direction: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a statement to the media about the extension of lockdown in Karnataka, said that further measures will be taken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives.

He stated that the state government is awaiting appropriate advice from the central government.

"The country's PM is scheduled to speak...whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We're waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening," said Yediyurappa on the occasion of former Chief Minister KC Reddy's 119th birthday.

Meanwhile, sources aware of the developments, strongly indicated that the curfew could be extended beyond May 12 and that it would be for at least one week, reported The Hindu.

"The numbers over the next three days would be a barometer before the government decides. We are not very sure if the government would be willing to ease restrictions if the numbers do not fall below 20,000. This is also unlikely to happen in the next three days," sources said.

Until May 12,Karnataka is under a partial curfew. As the second wave of COVID-19 left patients and hospitals scrambling for drugs and oxygen, the state witnessed more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Wednesday, with nearly half of them in Bengaluru.

CM Yediyurappa through his official Twitter account informed that he held a meeting with the Cabinet to check about any irregularities happening across the state.

Met with Cabinet and took stock of ongoing efforts to step up availability of beds, oxygen, and medicine to treat Covid-19 infected persons. Ministers and authorities have been instructed to take tough action against irregularities in bed allocation and supply of oxygen & drugs. pic.twitter.com/vo9HDu06pg — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, Tumakuru and Mysuru were the second and third major COVID-19 hotspots in Karnataka, respectively with 2,790 and 2,335 infections and 10 and 12 deaths.



In Karnataka, 17,41,046 cases have been confirmed until today. At present, there are 4,87,288 are active cases. In total, 16,884 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

