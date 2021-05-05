Two Patients Die Due To 'Oxygen Shortage' In Bengaluru Hospital

Two coronavirus patients died in the early hours of Tuesday, May 4 in Bengaluru's Arka Hospital due to a lack of medical oxygen.

According to media reports, both the patients which included a 38-year-old mother of two children had arrived in critical condition.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Dr Manju Aditya, director of the hospital, said that he had raised an alarm on the scarcity of oxygen on Monday night. The management, however, was able to arrange around 15 cylinders by 3 AM on Tuesday.

He further added that there was no supply of oxygen at the plant from where the hospital was getting its supply.



"Their condition was critical and the families had been informed about the oxygen shortage. The hospital has been procuring oxygen from Universal Air Products. The deaths took place around 2 a.m. We learnt there was a delay in the supply of 35 cylinders by when the hospital ran out of stock," BBMP Joint Commissioner (Yelahanka) D.R. Ashok told The Hindu.

"The hospital has 45 patients on oxygen and they received 15 cylinders on Tuesday morning. The requirement per day is 30 cylinders and the rest of the supply is coming from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. We have also flagged the issue with the Drugs Control Department," he added.



The incident was reported at a time when at least three other hospitals in the city have issued distress calls requesting immediate oxygen supplies. In each of those three cases, hospital officials said that they received assistance from both government and private entities before the condition became fatal, reported The News Minute.



Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa met with gas manufacturers to discuss the crisis that has gripped Bengaluru and the rest of the state.

"The Chief Minister told six leading oxygen manufacturers to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of allocated quantities of the gas to hospitals," according to an official release.

As Bengaluru has become the epicenter of the state's caseload, demand for oxygen has increased. Karnataka recorded 44,631 new cases and 292 deaths on May 4. The total number of COVID-related fatalities in the state now stands at 16,538.



