Karnataka: Nearly 69 People, Including Children Fall Ill After Chlorine Gas Leak In Mysuru

Around 69 people, including 11 children, were severely affected by a Chlorine gas leakage from a 40-year-old cylinder. The incident took place at the Yadavagiri railway quarters in Mysuru on Monday, March 7. The gas leaked from the cylinder valve placed in a room for water purification at 3:00 pm.

No Fatalities

The children were rushed to the hospital and given oxygen. Many were admitted, the condition is reported to be stable, and all of them are placed on 24-hour surveillance.

Rescue Team Operation

As soon as the news broke out, the fire department and railway rescue crews stopped the leak and cordoned off area up to 200 meters around the incident site. Besides, the Kerala Roadways (P) Ltd (KRS) road towards the Dasappa circle was blocked for a few hours.

A team also inspected the railway quarters and the surrounding areas. People residing nearby the cautioned place were evacuated, which created an environment of panic in the area.

How Did It Happen?

Speaking to The Hindu, the Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal informed that the authorities had shifted a 1,000 kg cylinder from the colony near Vani Vilas Water Works last Tuesday. The agency from Chikkamagaluru that installed the cylinder in 2015 moved it to its premises.

The leak began around 3 pm when children were on their way home after school hours. Soon, they began to face respiratory problems, while the women and men started falling sick.

Firefighters Called, Roads Blocked

Following this, emergency services were called, and firefighters came to the rescue and sprayed water on the area. Public and vehicular traffic in the area was restricted as well due to the presence of chlorine in the atmosphere.

The police blocked the KRS road and redirected the traffic as they asked citizens to move on the alternate route. Chief Fire Officer informed that the leak had been completely plugged, and no health issues have been reported.

