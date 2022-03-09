All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Nearly 69 People, Including Children Fall Ill After Chlorine Gas Leak In Mysuru

Credits: The New Indian Express, One India 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Nearly 69 People, Including Children Fall Ill After Chlorine Gas Leak In Mysuru

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

19,  9 March 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The gas leaked when children were on their way home after school hours. Soon, they began to face respiratory problems, while the women and men started falling sick.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Around 69 people, including 11 children, were severely affected by a Chlorine gas leakage from a 40-year-old cylinder. The incident took place at the Yadavagiri railway quarters in Mysuru on Monday, March 7. The gas leaked from the cylinder valve placed in a room for water purification at 3:00 pm.

No Fatalities

The children were rushed to the hospital and given oxygen. Many were admitted, the condition is reported to be stable, and all of them are placed on 24-hour surveillance.

Rescue Team Operation

As soon as the news broke out, the fire department and railway rescue crews stopped the leak and cordoned off area up to 200 meters around the incident site. Besides, the Kerala Roadways (P) Ltd (KRS) road towards the Dasappa circle was blocked for a few hours.

A team also inspected the railway quarters and the surrounding areas. People residing nearby the cautioned place were evacuated, which created an environment of panic in the area.

How Did It Happen?

Speaking to The Hindu, the Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal informed that the authorities had shifted a 1,000 kg cylinder from the colony near Vani Vilas Water Works last Tuesday. The agency from Chikkamagaluru that installed the cylinder in 2015 moved it to its premises.

The leak began around 3 pm when children were on their way home after school hours. Soon, they began to face respiratory problems, while the women and men started falling sick.

Firefighters Called, Roads Blocked

Following this, emergency services were called, and firefighters came to the rescue and sprayed water on the area. Public and vehicular traffic in the area was restricted as well due to the presence of chlorine in the atmosphere.

The police blocked the KRS road and redirected the traffic as they asked citizens to move on the alternate route. Chief Fire Officer informed that the leak had been completely plugged, and no health issues have been reported.

Also Read: Rejected By Indian Army, 21-Yr-Old TN Man Joins Ukrainian Force To Fight Against Russia

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Select A TaKarnataka: Chlorine gas leak 
Mysuru 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X