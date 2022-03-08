Rejected By Indian Army, 21-Yr-Old TN Man Joins Ukrainian Force To Fight Against Russia

A 21-year-old Tamil Nadu native residing in Ukraine has joined its forces to fight against the Russian troops. He has joined as a part of the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising volunteers, according to an intelligence report to the Centre and the state government.

Refuses To Return

An aerospace engineering student at Ukraine's Kharkiv National University, Sainikhesh Ravichandran, refused to return and confirmed fighting for Ukraine. Reportedly, he was rejected by the Indian Army twice because of his height.

His parents, who are currently living at their native place at Subramaniyampalayam, near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore, are worried. They have called, made multiple calls and tried to convince him to return but failed, Times of India reported.

Madness For Joining Military

A group of Central intelligence bureau officers had met his parents a few days ago to collect details about him, including his family background, conduct and the probable reason for his decision to take up arms. It will be submitted to the union government.

The parents narrated Ravichandran's passion for military and armed training and his will to join the forces. It was evident from the multiple portraits of soldiers plastered across a wall in his room.

Formative Years

The 21-year-old completed his schooling at Vidya Vikasini Matriculation institute in 2018. After completing high school, he applied for the Army but couldn't clear the tests.

Reportedly, he had also approached the US consulate in Chennai, seeking to know if he stood a chance of joining the American Army. On realising he couldn't, Ravichandran enrolled for a five-year course in Kharkiv in September 2018. So far, he has been residing at the university hostel.

Went Incommunicado

The last time he visited his family was in July 2021 and stayed for nearly one-and-a-half months. The family informed them that he worked part-time in a video game development company.

Expressed His Desire To Continue In Force

Parents detailed that their son would call them at regular intervals. But for the past few days, they received no messages or calls from him. The family came to know about him joining the forces through media reports, which shocked them.

They have sent several emails to the Indian embassy in Ukraine inquiring about their son but received no response initially. Later, the embassy gave his details.

Much to their relief, Ravichandran contacted them and assured his safety. Despite much convincing, he ascertained to continue working in the paramilitary force.

"We are in a terrible situation now. Please do not ask about my son," TOI quoted the 52-year-old father fretting for his son. The family now plans to meet officials in the state and central governments to help bring their son back.

Also Read: As Global Crude Prices Rise, Petrol, Diesel Prices May Take Hit After Assembly Polls