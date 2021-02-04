Trending

Twitter Pulls Down Tweets By Kangana Ranaut Over 'Violation Of Guidelines'

The action comes two days after Ranaut had responded to a tweet by International pop-singer Rihanna by calling the protesting farmers "terrorists" and the singer a fool.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Feb 2021 9:12 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

Twitter on Thursday, January 4, took down two tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for violating the company's rules.

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options," the microblogging website said in a statement.

The action comes two days after Ranaut had responded to a tweet by International pop-singer Rihanna by calling the protesting farmers "terrorists" and the singer a fool.

The actor also attacked a Twitter user who pulled out an old tweet of the actor, where she could be seen expressing her appreciation for a song by Rihanna.

Ranaut also made headlines after she called singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh a 'Khalistani' and referred to the farmers as 'terrorists'.

The actor had faced a brief suspension on Twitter in the past after she called for the beheading of producers of a TV show that she believed was offensive to Hindus.

