Akshay Kumar To Sachin Tendulkar: Bollywood, Sportspersons Back Govt After Rihanna Tweets On Farm Protests

In similarly worded tweets, Bollywood actors and sports celebrities took to Twitter asking citizens to focus on the Government's efforts to resolve the ongoing farmer protests.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Feb 2021 5:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-04T11:16:53+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: India Today

Soon after international voices took over the internet extending support to protesting farmers in India, members from the Bollywood fraternity slammed foreign individuals for commenting on the country's "internal matter".

With international pop singer Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, among many others came out in support of the farmers protest in India, the government warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said that the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.

Retweeting the statement released by the government Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar urged the nation to "support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences."

The actor wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Actor Suniel Shetty also took to Twitter and wrote, "We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33."




The similarly worded tweets were soon followed by several other prominent celebrities and sports personalities.




On February 2, Rihanna tweeted to her 100 million followers: "Why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest?" and shared an article on the farmers' protest.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet went viral, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, American and British politicians, and Lebanese-American former adult film star Mia Khalifa also came out in support of farmers protesting in India.

