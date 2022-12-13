All section
Remembering Kamlesh Kumari, The CRPF Officer Who Saved Indias Political Milieu During 2001 Parliament Attack

Image Credits: CRPF, Wikimedia

Trending
Remembering Kamlesh Kumari, The CRPF Officer Who Saved India's Political Milieu During 2001 Parliament Attack

13 Dec 2022

Kamlesh, on December 13, 2001, was deployed at Iron Gate number 1 of the parliament building, states CRPF. Her task that day was to assist the watch and ward staff as they checked visitors and frisked them as part of security measures.

Twenty-one years ago, on December 13, the Indian Parliament building was attacked by the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-E-Mohammed (JeM). The terrorists opened fire at the building, leaving ten people dead and several injured.

All ten people dead were officials working at the Parliament complex: five Delhi Police personnel, two employees of the Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener, and a journalist. Among them was also the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper Kamlesh Kumari who died in the line of duty while defending the nation and protecting the political elites inside the parliament, whose death would have otherwise severely fractured the Indian political system.

Kamlesh's Alertness Saved India's Political System

Kamlesh Kumari was appointed to the CRPF in 1994 with Allahabad's elite 104 Rapid Action Force (RAF). In 2001, she was posted at 88 Mahila Battalion, and soon after, she became a member of the Bravo Company – a group that looked after security at the Parliament when it was in session.

Kamlesh, on December 13, 2001, was deployed at Iron Gate number 1 of the parliament building, states CRPF. This gate was then used by Union Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and other political dignitaries. Her task that day was to assist the watch and ward staff as they checked visitors and frisked them as part of security measures. While on duty, a white ambassador car with a red light on the roof and licence plate number DL 3C J 1527 entered gate number 11, which was meant for the entry of the Vice President of India. Krishan Kant held the position in 2001.

On entering the gate, the terrorists inside the car got down and opened heavy fire. Kamlesh immediately noticed the attack and pursued the terrorists. Seeing her movements, the terrorists attacked Kamlesh, yet, she didn't stop following them. Undeterred and equipped with nothing but a walkie-talkie, Kamlesh ran after the terrorists while informing other CRPF officials about the attack and giving them important updates. The CRPF, with the help of updates from Kamlesh, gunned down the terrorists soon after.

If it weren't for Kamlesh's instincts and foresight, the terrorists would have entered the Parliament unstopped and caused much more damage. Instead, they opened fire at Kamlesh and other employees near the gate. The terrorists shot eleven bullets into Kamlesh's stomach, killing her instantly.

Honoured For Her Selfless Bravery

Hailing from Sikanderpur in Uttar Pradesh's Kaunauj district, Kamlesh was married to Avdhesh Kumar. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Jyoti and Shweta. To acknowledge and honour Kamlesh's heroic efforts and courage, the government of India posthumously awarded her the Ashok Chakra – India's highest peacetime Gallantry Award – in 2002.

Two decades later now, netizens are still honouring Kamlesh's courage and her instrumental effort in saving India from a political tragedy. A user on Facebook commented, "Kamlesh Kumari was instrumental in limiting the terrorist attack to outside the parliament, protecting our legislators. We salute her bravery and sacrifice."

As India finds itself moving on from the repercussions of the 2001 terrorist attack, Kamlesh's heroic story will continue to reverberate in the patriotic hearts of the country, inspiring many.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Valiant Kargil War Heroes Whose Sacrifice India Will Never Forget

