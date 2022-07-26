Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Remembering Valiant Kargil War Heroes Whose Sacrifice India Will Never Forget

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every July 26 in India, to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

The special day is dedicated to those heroic sons of the country who overcame all odds to chase away the enemy troops from Kargil and hoisted the victory flag on the inaccessible peaks. In May 1999, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay' and secured the peaks from the Pakistani occupation in a battle that lasted for over two months.

Among the braveheart Indian soldiers, four were given Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration for showing indomitable bravery and courage. These include Captain Vikram Batra, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Panday and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar.



Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra of 13 J&K Rifles was assigned the task of capturing Point 5140 during Operation Vijay, launched in 1999 in Kargil. Leading the squad, he fearlessly killed four enemy soldiers in face-to-face combat. On July 7, 1999, his company was tasked with capturing Point 4875.

In a fierce encounter, he killed five enemy soldiers. Despite being severely wounded, he led his troops in retaliation and successfully accomplished a militarily impossible task amidst the intense shelling of the enemy before attaining martyrdom. Inspired by his courage, his battalion captured Point 4875, eliminating the enemy.



Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra on August 15, 1999, for his outstanding bravery, inspiring leadership, indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice.



Yogendra Singh Yadav

During Operation Vijay in Kargil, Yogendra Singh Yadav was part of the deadly 18th Grenadiers platoon tasked with capturing Tiger Hill Top in Dras, Jammu and Kashmir. On July 3, 1999, amid heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops, he and his team climbed the icy cliff and demolished the bunker, allowing the platoon to climb it.



Displaying exemplary courage despite being hit in the lower abdomen and shoulder with three bullets, he attacked and demolished another bunker, killing three Pakistani soldiers.



His inspiring valiant act motivated his platoon to attack other targets and finally recapture Tiger Hill Top.



Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

During Operation Vijay, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey of the 1st Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles was assigned to clear Khalubar Ridge in Batalik, Jammu and Kashmir. On July 3, 1999, as his company advanced, Pakistan started firing heavily at them. He fearlessly attacked the enemy, killed four soldiers and destroyed two bunkers.



Despite injuries to his shoulder and legs, he first approached the bunker and killed two enemy soldiers in a fierce encounter. He continued to lead his team in capturing one bunker after another before getting fatal wounds on the head.



Encouraged by his indomitable courage, his troops continued to attack the enemy and eventually captured the post.



Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar was among the leading scouts of a company of 13 J&K Rifles, which was sent on July 4, 1999 to occupy the flat top area in Mushkoh Valley of the state. After reaching the summit, he came under heavy fire from the enemy's bunker. In a face-to-face battle, he shot down three intruders in which he was also severely injured.

The enemy soldiers were absolutely stunned by his action and started fleeing, leaving a universal machine gun.Kumar picked up that gun and killed the fleeing enemies. His courageous act inspired his other comrades, who attacked the enemy and finally captured the flat top area.

