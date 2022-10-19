All section
Image Credit: Twitter/BSBommai

Who Was Kalmane Kamegowda? Karnataka's 'Pond Man' Who Built Over 17 Ponds In Last 40 Years

Karnataka,  19 Oct 2022 5:16 AM GMT

Local hero Kalmane Kamegowda, who was popularly known as Kere Kamegowda or Pond Man, had single-handedly built more than 17 ponds in and around the barren hills of Kundinibetta near his village Dasanadoddi at Malavalli taluk in Karnataka, had died due to age-related ailments at his house on October 17.

84-year-old Kamegowda's rise to prominence came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 66th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on All India Radio, praised his initiatives and labelled him 'Water Warrior' on June 28, 2020. In November 2018, he was also conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award as well.

Who Was Kalmane Kamegowda?

The late octogenarian was nicknamed 'Adhunika Bhagiratha' by his local villagers for his tireless initiative in digging more than 17 ponds over the last 40 years. Kamegowda had also planted over 2,000 trees in the area during that time.

The 'Pond Man' was first recognised by Rashasiddeshwara Mutt seer, who complimented him on his excellent work. He was also honoured with awards from Mysuru Rangayana and KV Shankaregowda Trust, as per The New Indian Express. Other key awards he had received are Malavalli Dhanaguru Mutt's Shadakshara Deva Award, Rama Govinda Award and Chitradurga Murugga Mutt's International Basavashree Award.

Kamegowda's health situation began to deteriorate after he sustained an injury in 2017 in his right leg when some villagers attacked him with weapons, reportedly to prevent him from digging ponds. He was admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in July 2020.

Bommai Pays Tribute

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had described Kamegowda as 'Jala Rushi' (Water Sage), took to his official social handle to pay tribute after the news of Kamegowda's demise became official.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the demise of Mr. Kamegowda, the water sage of Dasanadoddy in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who was involved in water conservation and built more than 15 lakes and became known as modern Bhagirath," Bommai wrote on Twitter.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Karnataka 
CM Basavaraj Bommai 
Nature 

Similar Posts

