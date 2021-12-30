All section
Caste discrimination
Release Kalicharan Maharaj Trends On Twitter After Arrest Over Controversial Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

Photo Credit: ANI and Twitter

Chhattisgarh,  30 Dec 2021 9:25 AM GMT

While a few delivered speeches urging "Sanatani Hindus" to arm themselves, Kalicharan Maharaj had hailed Godse for murdering Gandhi. Later on December 26 evening, an official FIR was lodged against him.

Kalicharan Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader from Maharashtra who had praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday (December 30) from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho and has been charged with sedition.

However, soon after the news of his arrest broke, the call for Kalicharan's became a huge topic on social media. Followers of the Hindu religious leader also took to Twitter and made "#ReleaseKalicharanMaharaj" the number one trend on the microblogging website, with over 146,000 tweets.

Approximately 20 religious leaders took part in a two-day 'Dharam Sansad' in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur last weekend. While a few delivered speeches urging "Sanatani Hindus" to arm themselves, Kalicharan Maharaj had hailed Godse for murdering Gandhi. Later on December 26 evening, an official FIR was lodged against Kalicharan, who had made the statements against India's 'father of the nation'.

Cops Track Down Kalicharan

Raipur senior police officer Prashant Agarwal also officially confirmed that Kalicharan has been arrested. The Hindu religious leader had booked a guest house in Khajuraho, however, he did not stay there as per NDTV reports.

The police sources also revealed that he had rented a house approximately 25 km away from Khajuraho to evade the cops, who have been searching for him since the FIR was filed.

MP CM Upset With Chhattisgarh Police

Furthermore, in order to escape from getting tracked by the police, all his close aides had were also asked to turn off their phones. But despite all of the precautions, a team of 10 policemen still managed to track him down and arrested him. He was later taken back to Chhattisgarh's Capital Raipur and will be taken to a court by evening.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has claimed the Chhattisgarh Police breached inter-state protocol by arresting Kalicharan without giving information about it to the local police. Mishra also urged the state police chief to take up the matter with his Chhattisgarh counterpart as well.

Also Read: SFJ Terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani, Linked To Ludhiana Court Blast, Arrested In Germany

Mahatma Gandhi 
Chhattisgarh 

