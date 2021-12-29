All section
SFJ Terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani, Linked To Ludhiana Court Blast, Arrested In Germany

Punjab,  29 Dec 2021 9:08 AM GMT

In 2019, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was officially banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for encouraging secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

Jaswinder Singh Multani, who is a prominent member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was arrested in Germany on December 27 for alleged links with the Ludhiana District Court Complex blast case. Multani, who is also a German national, was arrested from Erfurt, as per a Times Now report. Meanwhile, India has also sought extradition and will initiate the process soon.

As per reports, Multani's arrest by the German Police has been massively preventive due to them having concrete information regarding him planning bigger attacks in India.

The Ludhiana Court Blast

Recently, the SFJ operative started getting recognition for arranging and shipping weapon consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades, etc, from across the border into Punjab with the assistance of his Pakistan-based associates and weapon smugglers.

The above-mentioned report also claimed that sources revealed his plans to ship explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to conduct terrorist activities.

Earlier in September, the Punjab Police had busted an SFI module which saw three of its members being arrested after managing to recover lakhs of pamphlets promoting "Referendum 2020" activities during the Rampur village raid in Khanna.

Furthermore, the terror group has now been linked to the blast at a Ludhiana court that killed one and injured five others earlier this month.

What Is SFJ?

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a US-based organisation that has been calling for a separate homeland in Punjab for Sikhs, dubbed as Khalistan. In 2019, the terror outfit was officially banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for encouraging secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

Also Read: Improve Income, Save Planet: How This Bengaluru-Based Firm Is Financing Auto Drivers To Switch To Electric Three Wheelers

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Ludhiana Blast 
Germany 
Punajb 
Khalistan 

