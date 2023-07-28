July 2023 Set To Be Hottest Month On Record

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a warning on Thursday as scientists predicted that July 2023 is on track to surpass all previous heat records and become the hottest month ever recorded globally.

The U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service jointly stated that it was "extremely likely" that July 2023 would break the existing record. Secretary-General Guterres reiterated this statement, emphasizing that barring a dramatic and unforeseen shift in weather patterns, July 2023 is destined to shatter heat benchmarks worldwide.

Addressing reporters in New York, Guterres highlighted the alarming reality of climate change, asserting, "Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is terrifying, and we are just witnessing the beginning. The era of global warming has arrived."

The sweltering impact of July's extreme heat has been felt across the globe, with thousands of tourists fleeing wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes and people enduring scorching temperatures in the U.S. Southwest. The situation was equally dire in a northwest China township, where the mercury soared to an unprecedented 52.2°C (126°F), breaking the national record.

While the WMO refrained from officially declaring the record until all finalized data becomes available in August, an analysis conducted by Germany's Leipzig University, released on Thursday, confirmed that July 2023 would indeed clinch the record. The projected mean global temperature for the month is estimated to be at least 0.2°C (0.4°F) warmer than the previous record holder, July 2019, according to EU data, as per a report in Reuters.

Experts are deeply concerned about the implications of the rising temperatures, with Guterres urging global attention and action in response to the unfolding climate crisis. The extreme weather events and soaring temperatures experienced in July 2023 serve as compelling evidence of the urgent need for collective efforts to address climate change.

Climate Crisis Unfolds With Record-Breaking Heat

July 2023 is proving to be an unprecedented month for global temperatures, with scientists warning that it is set to be the hottest July ever recorded. Climate experts from Leipzig University have highlighted the substantial difference between July 2023 and the previous record-holder, July 2019, stating with absolute certainty that this month will break all previous heat benchmarks.

The estimated global mean temperature for July 2023 is approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial mean, an alarming escalation in heat. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed that the first three weeks of July have already been the warmest on record, indicating the severity of the ongoing climate crisis.

Climate scientists worldwide are expressing grave concerns about the implications of such extreme temperatures. Michael Mann from the University of Pennsylvania pointed out that by mid-July, it became evident that the month was on track to become the hottest ever, serving as a stark indicator of the planet's continuous warming due to human-caused climate change, particularly with fossil fuel consumption.

The global mean temperature for July typically hovers around 16°C (61°F), considering the Southern Hemisphere's winter. However, this July has seen a surge, reaching around 17°C (63°F), exacerbating the severity of the heatwave.

Karsten Haustein, the Leipzig climate scientist, emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that to find similarly warm conditions on our planet, one may have to go back thousands, if not tens of thousands, of years. Early climate records, based on sources like ice cores and tree rings, suggest that the Earth has not experienced such heat in over 120,000 years.

Haustein's analysis, based on preliminary temperature data and weather models, has been corroborated by independent scientists, confirming its statistical robustness. Piers Forster, a climate scientist at Leeds University in Britain, affirmed the validity of the results obtained from multiple datasets combining measurements from the ocean and land.

Sweltering temperatures have left their mark across various regions worldwide. Death Valley in California experienced the hottest night ever recorded globally, while unprecedented wildfires ravaged Canada. Europe, too, was engulfed in a major heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the mid-40s in Italy's Sicily, accompanied by wildfires.

Marine heatwaves have emerged along coastlines from Florida to Australia, raising concerns about the impact on coral reefs. Even the frigid region of Antarctica is not immune to the effects, with the Southern Hemisphere's sea ice at a record low during its winter season, typically when ice should be at its maximum extent.

Record rainfall and floods have also plagued several countries, including South Korea, Japan, India, and Pakistan, compounding the global weather extremes.

Friederike Otto from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change in London emphasized that while the global mean temperature itself may not be directly fatal, its manifestation as the "hottest July ever" triggers extreme weather events worldwide.

The ongoing El Nino event, driven by unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific, is contributing to the rising temperatures. While El Nino's impact is expected to peak later this year and into 2024, it has already started to amplify the warming effects, exacerbating the extreme heatwaves of July 2023.

July is traditionally the hottest month of the year, and the EU said it did not project August would surpass the record set this month. However, scientists expect 2023 or 2024 will end up as the hottest year in the record books, surpassing 2016.

