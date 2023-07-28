Centre Transfers Manipur Women's Assault Case to CBI, SC Expresses Concern Over Video

In a significant development, the Indian government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it has handed over the investigation of a distressing case related to the public humiliation of two women in strife-torn Manipur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move was made in line with the government's policy of zero tolerance towards crimes against women.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through its secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, filed an affidavit before the apex court, urging for the trial to be conducted outside Manipur. Currently, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The shocking details of the sexual assault on the two women surfaced recently when a video of the horrifying incident was leaked to the public. The Supreme Court took immediate cognizance of the matter on July 20, expressing deep distress over the video and condemning the use of women as tools for perpetrating violence, deeming it completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy, reported Money Control.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, directed both the Central and Manipur governments to promptly take remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive actions and provide an update on the measures taken in response to the incident.

In its response, the Centre informed the court about the actions taken. The Government of Manipur had recommended, through a letter dated July 26, 2023, to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOP&T), to transfer the case to the CBI for further investigation. Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs endorsed the recommendation and forwarded it to the Secretary, DOP&T, in a letter dated July 27, 2023. Consequently, the investigation will now be conducted by the CBI.

The decision to transfer the case to the CBI reflects the government's commitment to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the appalling incident. The demand for the trial to be relocated stems from the objective of ensuring a fair and unbiased legal process.

As the case progresses under the CBI's purview, the nation will be closely observing the developments, hoping for swift justice for the victims and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, and people are eager to witness a swift and decisive legal response that sends a resolute message against crimes targeting women.

Internet Ban Eased In Manipur

Responding to the difficulties faced by citizens due to the internet ban, the Manipur government took a significant step by partially lifting the restrictions. In an order issued on July 25, the government allowed the resumption of broadband services while keeping the ban on mobile internet intact.



The decision came after considering the impact of the ban on crucial aspects of daily life, such as offices, educational institutions, health facilities, cooking gas booking, and various other citizen-centric services that rely on internet connectivity. The home department outlined specific terms and conditions for the restoration of broadband services, emphasizing the need to maintain control and prevent misuse of the internet.

One of the conditions mandates the blocking of social media websites and virtual private networks (VPNs) at the local level. To ensure compliance, internet connections will only be permitted through static IP addresses, and subscribers must not use any other unauthorized connections. Internet service providers are responsible for enforcing these restrictions and may be held accountable for any non-compliance. Furthermore, the government strictly prohibits the use of Wifi/Hotspots from routers and systems connected to the internet. Additionally, internet subscribers are required to remove any existing VPN software from their systems and refrain from installing new software or VPN applications, reported Hindustan Times.

To implement these measures effectively, service providers must obtain an undertaking from subscribers in a prescribed format before providing any internet connection. While the partial lifting of the ban on broadband services brings some relief, the government decided to extend the ban on mobile internet services throughout the state. The decision was based on the assessment that having effective control and a regulatory mechanism for mobile data service is technically challenging.

The authorities remain concerned about the potential spread of disinformation and false rumors through popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 150 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Manipur police on Monday said 14 people have been identified from a video of two women who were stripped and paraded and action has been initiated to arrest them. Police have already arrested six people in connection with the viral video of the incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident had surfaced on July 19.

Also Read: Delhi Battles Sudden Outbreak of Conjunctivitis After Heavy Rains & Flooding