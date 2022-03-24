All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Senior Journalists Write To Constitutional Bodies To Curb Rampant Hatred Against Minorities

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Senior Journalists Write To Constitutional Bodies To Curb Rampant Hatred Against Minorities

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  24 March 2022 11:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Around 28 renowned journalists belonging to publications such as The Wire, Caravan, The News Minute, etc have asked the concerned authorities to step up and take the necessary action as 'silence is not the option.'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A group of renowned journalists around India have written to various constitutional bodies about the rampant hate against minorities. This development comes in when the release of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' has ignited communal hatred towards Muslims. A statement published on Wednesday asked the concerned authorities to step in and take necessary action to curb the hatred against the community, which has only aggravated in recent years.

Titled "In The Face Of Orchestrated Hatred, Silence Is Not An Option", the statement points out recent instances during and after the COVID-19 pandemic that have intensified the level of hatred against minority communities, particularly Muslims. Also, it included the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, where the ban was enforced in the state's educational institutions after the High Court verdict.

'Silence Is Not An Option'

Well-known faces in the media world signed the all-important statement. The signatories include N Ram (The Hindu's former editor-in-chief), Siddharth Vardarajan (The Wire's founder-editor), Dhanya Rajendran (The News Minute's editor-in-chief), Vinod Jose (Caravan's executive editor), among many others. "Sometimes, the occasion is an election. At other times it is a political gathering, a so-called dharam sansad, or controversy over clothing, or even screening of a movie," The Print quotes the statement.

Further, the appeal elaborates on various examples. One of them was the Tablighi Jamaat incident, after which the Muslims were discriminated against at the peak of COVID-19. Another instance was the infamous 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals', where Muslim women were inappropriately targeted. The recent case mentioned in the statement was regarding 'The Kashmir Files.' According to it, the film exploits the community's pain "by using their plight as a pretext for promoting hatred against Muslims."

Not only that, but the letter also criticised the government for not taking appropriate steps against it. "Attempts have been made from the highest levels of government to stifle fully justified criticism of the film and the violent reaction it is generating by claiming there is a 'conspiracy' afoot to 'discredit' it," said the statement.

'India Stands At A Dangerous Place'

The instances have only put the country in a precarious spot. The journalists appeal to the constitutional bodies to step in and act against such dangerous forces that want to divide India. "Since sections of the media have also allowed themselves to become the conduits of hate speech, the media-related bodies need to respond urgently to the crisis at hand," the journalists added.

With the current rise in hate, the country must come together and fight it. The recent instances have tested India's secular fabric and moulded it in the worst way possible. It is time for the government and other constitutional authorities to take necessary action.

Also Read: Did LK Advani Get Emotional While Watching 'The Kashmir Files'? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
journalists 
Muslims 
Communal Hatred 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X