Caste discrimination
Did LK Advani Get Emotional While Watching The Kashmir Files? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did LK Advani Get Emotional While Watching 'The Kashmir Files'? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

15 March 2022

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video has nothing to do with the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files".

The Kashmir Files, a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit released across India last week. Many appreciated this movie for highlighting atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. However, some people criticised this movie for portraying Muslims in a bad light and for factual errors. Meanwhile, a 26-second long video is viral on social media claiming Lal Krishna Advani got emotional after watching the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. In the viral video, LK Advani can be seen sitting in a theatre, overwhelmed with emotion after watching the film.

A Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी इस उम्र में भी "द कश्मीर फाइल्स" देखने खुद सिनेमा हॉल पहुंचे थे, शायद खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और रो पड़े."

[English Translation: Even at this age, Lal Krishna Advani ji himself reached the cinema hall to watch "The Kashmir Files". After watching the movie, probably could not stop himself and cried.]

BJP Leader, Manish Grover shared this video and wrote, "लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी इस उम्र में भी "द कश्मीर फाइल्स" देखने खुद सिनेमा हॉल पहुंचे....फ़िल्म देख कर आडवाणी जी भावुक हो गए और आंखों में आंसू आ गए."



It is being massively shared on social media with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani got emotional while watching 'The Kashmir Files'.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is almost 2 years old.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report of India TV dated 07 February 2020 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "LK Advani gets emotional after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara." The caption of the video reads, "Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopras Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits."

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in several media reports dated back to 2020. According to the report of NDTV dated 08 February 2020, LK Advani reached the theatre to watch Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 'Shikara'. The film is based on the violence against Kashmir Pandits which happened in the Kashmir valley during the 1990s. Advani got emotional and could not hold back his tears after watching the film.

Image Credit: NDTV
Image Credit: NDTV

Vidhu Vinod Chopra had also shared the video of LK Advani getting emotional after watching the movie 'Shikara' on February 7, 2020 from his official Instagram handle. The caption of the post reads, "Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir."

It is evident from our investigation that Lal Krishna Advani went for the special screening of 'Shikara', a film on Kashmiri Pandits which was released in February 2020. This film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It has nothing to do with the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files". Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Drunk Policeman After AAP Won Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
