Journalist Detained After Sprinter Dutee Chand Alleges Threats, Harassment; 2 Others Named

Trending
Odisha,  4 Sep 2021 5:19 AM GMT

The athlete had also levelled allegations against the channel reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera and RTI activist Pradip Pradhan for running a ‘malicious campaign’ against her when she participated at the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

The Odisha Police, on Friday, September 3, detained the web channel, Focus TV Editor, Sudhansu Sekhar Rout, for threatening, harassing, and defaming the Indian Sprinter and Olympian Dutee Chand.

Acting on her complaint, the team detained Rout from his office in Jharpara, Bhubaneswar, and searched the office premises in the afternoon.

Chand had also approached the civil court in Bhubaneswar and demanded a compensation of ₹5 crores from Rout for defaming her, Hindustan Times reported.

The athlete had also levelled allegations against the channel reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera and RTI activist Pradip Pradhan for running a 'malicious campaign' against her when she participated at the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

Sexually Harassed, Threatened

Chand has filed a defamation and harassment complaint at the Mahila police station against the three. Among other complaints, she stated that the accused insulted her modesty, threatened, and mentally harassed her.

Speaking to the media, the sprinter alleged that the channel put out stories targeting her and directly affected her performance at the event.

Chand did not qualify for the semi-finals in the Women's 200m event in the Olympics.

"They made an issue using my character and gender, which was very distasteful. I am confident of receiving justice. I am happy and relaxed that today a person has been detained," Chand was quoted as saying.

She said the three pulled out all the strings to pull her down, which also cost her advertisement contracts with several corporate houses.

Also Read: CBI Files Case Against Private Institute For IIT JEE 2021 Fraud; Raids 20 Locations

