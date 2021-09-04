All section
CBI Files Case Against Private Institute For IIT JEE 2021 Fraud; Raids 20 Locations

Image Credits: LiveMint, IndiaTV

The Logical Indian Crew

CBI Files Case Against Private Institute For IIT JEE 2021 Fraud; Raids 20 Locations

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

India,  4 Sep 2021 4:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors on the charges that they, along with their associates posted at the examination center and others, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains).

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, September 2, conducted multiple raids across the country in connection with alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021.

Searches were conducted in at least 19 locations after a case was registered against a private firm for manipulating the examination process to extort a large amount of money after securing a seat at the top institutes.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney on the charges that they, along with their associates posted at the examination centre and others, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains), according to Hindustan Times.

The raids were conducted on the same day as the fourth session of JEE (Mains) 2021 which was held on Thursday. This was among the last of the string of tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Joshi said the accused persons were facilitating aspiring students to get admission to the top National Institutes of Technology by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination center in Sonepat (Haryana).

"It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain 10th and 12th mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 Lakh (approx) per candidate," Joshi said, reported Hindustan Times.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
CBI 
JEE-Main 
Raid 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

