CBI Files Case Against Private Institute For IIT JEE 2021 Fraud; Raids 20 Locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, September 2, conducted multiple raids across the country in connection with alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021.

Searches were conducted in at least 19 locations after a case was registered against a private firm for manipulating the examination process to extort a large amount of money after securing a seat at the top institutes.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney on the charges that they, along with their associates posted at the examination centre and others, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains), according to Hindustan Times.



The raids were conducted on the same day as the fourth session of JEE (Mains) 2021 which was held on Thursday. This was among the last of the string of tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Joshi said the accused persons were facilitating aspiring students to get admission to the top National Institutes of Technology by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination center in Sonepat (Haryana).

"It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain 10th and 12th mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 Lakh (approx) per candidate," Joshi said, reported Hindustan Times.

