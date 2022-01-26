All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Republic Day 2022: J&K Police Tops Yet Again, Wins Highest 115 Police Medals for Gallantry

Image Credits: Twitter/ J&K Police

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Republic Day 2022: J&K Police Tops Yet Again, Wins Highest 115 Police Medals for Gallantry

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jammu and Kashmir,  26 Jan 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Out of the 189 recipients of the gallantry awards, 134 were awarded for action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for bravery in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and one for similar conduct in the north-east region.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has yet again bagged the highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), announced on this year's Republic Day. Out of the total 189 PMG, the J&K Police bagged 115 medals this year, more than double the last year's tally of 52.

The names of two top police officers in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh and M K Sinha have been listed for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services. Fifteen other officials will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. J&K Police won awards for conducting several counter-insurgency operations in 2019-20.

According to a home ministry spokesperson, out of the 189 recipients of the gallantry awards, 134 were awarded for action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for bravery in Left Wing Extremism affected areas, and one for similar conduct in the north-east region.

Manoj Sinha Congratulates Winners

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the gallantry award winners. "The entire nation is proud of you. Your courage will be remembered for generations to come," he said, according to The Indian Express.

Congratulating the winners, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Once again, JKP bags the largest number of gallantry and other medals in the country."

Police forces from states such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, which were awarded medals last year, were not awarded PMGs this time around.

Among state police forces, Chhattisgarh received the highest number of gallantry medals (10), followed by Odisha (9) and Maharashtra (7). Uttar Pradesh, which won eight PMGs last year, got only this year.

Delhi Police, which won 17 PMGs last year, bagged only three this time, The New Indian Express reported.

The Central Armed Police Forces also won fewer awards this year.

Three jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, deployed mainly on the Sino-Indian border, were awarded PMGs for their anti-Naxal operations conducted in the Naxal-affected Bastar district.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal, while 662 have been awarded the meritorious service medal. This time, no one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG).

Also Read: Cabin Crew Unions Object To Air India's New 'BMI' Mandate

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
J&K Police 
Republic Day 
Police Medals for Gallantry 
Police awards 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X