Republic Day 2022: J&K Police Tops Yet Again, Wins Highest 115 Police Medals for Gallantry

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has yet again bagged the highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), announced on this year's Republic Day. Out of the total 189 PMG, the J&K Police bagged 115 medals this year, more than double the last year's tally of 52.

The names of two top police officers in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh and M K Sinha have been listed for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services. Fifteen other officials will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. J&K Police won awards for conducting several counter-insurgency operations in 2019-20.

According to a home ministry spokesperson, out of the 189 recipients of the gallantry awards, 134 were awarded for action in the Jammu and Kashmir region, 47 for bravery in Left Wing Extremism affected areas, and one for similar conduct in the north-east region.

Manoj Sinha Congratulates Winners

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the gallantry award winners. "The entire nation is proud of you. Your courage will be remembered for generations to come," he said, according to The Indian Express.



Congratulating the winners, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "Once again, JKP bags the largest number of gallantry and other medals in the country."



Police forces from states such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, which were awarded medals last year, were not awarded PMGs this time around.



Among state police forces, Chhattisgarh received the highest number of gallantry medals (10), followed by Odisha (9) and Maharashtra (7). Uttar Pradesh, which won eight PMGs last year, got only this year.



Delhi Police, which won 17 PMGs last year, bagged only three this time, The New Indian Express reported.

The Central Armed Police Forces also won fewer awards this year.



Three jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, deployed mainly on the Sino-Indian border, were awarded PMGs for their anti-Naxal operations conducted in the Naxal-affected Bastar district.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal, while 662 have been awarded the meritorious service medal. This time, no one has been given the top category president's police medal for gallantry (PPMG).

Also Read: Cabin Crew Unions Object To Air India's New 'BMI' Mandate