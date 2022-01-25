Cabin Crew Unions Object To Air India's New 'BMI' Mandate

Air India's decision to mandate regular BMI checks for their cabin crew has not been taken well. The aircraft carrier had instructed their officials to get their BMI, and uniform turnout checked just before boarding the flights in official order. However, the aircraft carrier Air India Employees' Union (AIEU) and All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) wrote a letter to the Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Dev Dutt to object strongly against the new order. The Unions cited that the latest order was dehumanising and went against the mandate of the Aviation regulator.

Cabin Crew Subjected To BMI Check-Ins

The executive director of the airlines had announced in the company-wide communique that each member of the cabin crew would be subjected to quarterly BMI check-ins. The circular read, "Grooming associates, have been assigned the task of recording observations on the BMI management/grooming/uniform turnout of cabin crew when they report for a flight or standby duty at CCMCO. These observations shall be complied and sent to the office of the undersigned", India Today reported.

The circular further noted that a well-groomed and well-dressed cabin crew, which adheres to the company's uniform standards, present a positive and professional image of the airline. The cabin supervisor of the flight would ensure that their crew follows all the required guidelines. Moreover, he would have to report any non-compliance incident by a crew member in the inflight or supervisor's report. The AICCA has also threatened to seek legal recourse if the said requirement on BMI/weight checks by grooming associates is not withdrawn.

Stressful Check For Pilots

The AICCA letter further states the new requirement could disturb cabin crew members mentally ahead of their flights. The letter from the Unions stated, "This stressful BMI check during a reporting at CCMCO is bound to disturb crew's mental preparation through giving rise to flight safety issues and pre-departure when cabin crew is required to conduct rapid review & briefings".

