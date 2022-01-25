14-Yr-Old Boy From Kerala Bags National Award For Traditional Percussion Instrument

All section
Image Credit: The New Indian Express, Twitter/ @narendramodi

Kerala,  25 Jan 2022 12:46 PM GMT

The 14-year-old Deviprasad from Kerala's Mallapuram who won the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022, has been practising the percussion instrument for three hours every day from the age of six years.

In Kerala's Mallapuram, 14-year-old Deviprasad has been practising the percussion instrument for three hours since six. Mastering the art has led him to receive the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deviprasad began learning the mridangam when he was barely six years old and has been dedicated to the instrument ever since. On 24 January 2022, PM Modi virtually interacted with all the 29 children selected for the award and presented them with digital certificates using blockchain technology.


'Happy For Winning The Award'

Deviprasad attended the award function from Mallapuram District Collectorate and was the only one from Kerala to be selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year. He was selected in the category of arts and culture. The New Indian Express reported that Deviprasad was delighted to receive the award from the PM. He said, "I'm happy for winning the award and becoming a special invitee to a programme of the Prime Minister. My father teaches mridangam to children in my house. Since my childhood, I have heard the heavenly rhythms from this instrument. Those childhood experiences made me passionate about playing mridangam. I want to improve my skills further and become a great mridangam artist".

Student Of Maestro V Surendran

Currently, Deviprasad is a student of maestro V Surendran in Thiruvananthapuram. The teenagers' experience of sharing stages with accomplished artists and winning competitions enabled them to receive national honour. Deviprasad has performed with famous Carnatic Musician and composer Perumbavoor G Raveendranath and Ragaratnam Mannur Rajakumaranunni. Moreover, before his national recognition, he has also won the state-level Mridangam competition that Aluva Sangeetha Sabha organized in 2018. In Class 9, Deviprasad made his Mridangam debt at the age of seven years at Thirumandhamkunnu temple.

Also Read: Aiding Development! Centre Plans To Improve Maths And Language Skills In 8 Districts

