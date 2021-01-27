J&K: One Pilot Dies, Another Suffers Injuries After Indian Army Helicopter Crash-Lands In Kathua

Trending

Image Credit: India Today

An Indian Army pilot lost his life on Monday, January 25, after his helicopter crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Another pilot sustained injuries.

The Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, coming from Pathankot in Punjab, crash-landed inside the Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur.

Soon after the crash, both the pilots were taken to a nearby Military Base Hospital. While Lt Colonel Sharma died of his injuries, co-pilot Captain Anjani Kumar Singh continues to be critical.

Offering condolences to the family, The Indian Army tweeted that Western Army Commander Lt General R P Singh and all ranks "salute the supreme sacrifice" of Lt Col Sharma.

The helicopter's router had got entangled in the power lines before the crash, The Indian Express reported. The helicopter then fell, causing panic in the area.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Sharma, who died in the crash, were flown to Delhi by a service aircraft on Tuesday, January 26.

Earlier this month, a MiG 21 Bison aircraft had crashed in Rajasthan's Suratgarh while landing. The pilot had survived the crash and no damage was caused to the property.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening," the Indian Air Force had tweeted. "The pilot ejected safely at about 8.15 pm. There is no loss of life."

