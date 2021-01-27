86 Cops Injured, 15 Cases Filed Over Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence In National Capital: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have filed at least 15 cases in connection with the violence and chaos in East Delhi during the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers against the government's three farm laws. Eight buses and 17 private vehicles were vandalised during the protests that turned violent, India Today reported.

At least 86 policemen were injured in the violence in and around Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and the Red Fort. Barricades were broken at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders, the police said.

#WATCH | Farmers break police barricades at Peeragarhi Chowk and move towards Punjab Bagh in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H2VqOKTaqh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021





"Around 8.30 am, at least 6,000 to 7,000 tractors had assembled at the Singhu border and instead of the agreed upon route, they insisted upon going to the Central Delhi," the cops said.



"Despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans and fursas charged the police and broke the several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar," a Delhi police statement read.

The statement mentioned that a large group of farmers who came from Gazipur and Singhu borders tried to move towards the New Delhi district, following which the violence took place.

The farmers became "violent and broke barricades, damaged the iron grills and the dividers and even tried to run over the policemen, who were deployed at these barricades", the police said. The situation was under control after reinforcements and additional troops arrived.

Did any channel aired this? Stop blaming only farmers. This has also happened today. pic.twitter.com/TDC3FVwiFM — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 26, 2021

"The farmers then decided to move towards the iconic Red Fort," the police said.



Waiting for the farmer leaders, human rights activists and some journalists to say a few words about injured Delhi policemen.



Pl tag them so that they can watch this video. pic.twitter.com/XOaONN0Grz — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 26, 2021

"They entered the forecourt of the fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted a religious flag on a mast outside. Attempts were also made to hoist flags atop the domes of the fort," the statement read.



In the evening, the farmers' group called off the tractor rally.

The police said they are also registering cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servants.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, however, said that anti-social elements had "infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement".



"The long struggle for more than 6 months now, and more than 60 days of protest at Delhi borders also seemed to have led to this situation," the farmers' group said.

Meanwhile, a protester who was part of the tractor rally died after his tractor overturned at Delhi's DDU Marg on Tuesday. The protesters alleged that police fired at him following which the tractor he was driving turned turtle which led to his death. The incident took place at the DDU Marg near ITO in Central Delhi.

