Jharkhand Sees Six Times Rise In Registered Unemployed List During COVID

Jharkhand has witnessed a six-times rise in the number of registered unemployed people in the last two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.



The assembly by labour and employment minister Satyanand Bhokta, on Wednesday, December 22, in response to a query raised by Bokaro's BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan.

No Jobs, No Allowances

According to the Hindustan Times report, about 6,45,844 unemployed people registered with 43 employment offices in 24 districts. They neither have gotten any jobs, nor they are receiving any unemployment allowances.

State With Highest Unemployment Rate

Reportedly, Jharkhand has the maximum unemployed population out of the five neighbouring states. The state stands fourth in the country, in the unemployment rate list.

Labour minister Bhokta informed that in the last 23 months, the number of applications by youths in the employment exchanges has risen by an alarming 638 per cent, compared to 2019.

Previously, there were 85,122 registered unemployed people in the state, to which 5,60,722 were added 5,60,722 between January 2020 and June 2021.

Bhokta informed that there are nearly 3,29,860 vacant posts in the state government jobs, and the administration is working on filling them with appropriate candidacy.

