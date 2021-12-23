37 Infants Died Daily In Madhya Pradesh Hospital In 5 Yrs, Congress Calls It Most 'Unsafe Hospital'

Nearly 37 infants, on average, have died in the last five years at the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, accounting for 13 per cent of the total infant deaths in India.

Max Deaths In 2019-20

In these years, SNCU admitted around 5,00,996 newborns in the unit, of which 68,301 died. The maximum number of deaths were reported between 2019-20, with 14,759 infants. Most of the newborns admitted in the unit were under critical conditions.

The data was provided by state health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary in response to Congress lawmaker Jitu Patwari's query in the state assembly on Tuesday, December 21.

The health minister also informed that prematurely born are also admitted to the Hamidia Hospital. Chaudhary did not comment on their survival but said that the doctors tried to save them, Hindustan Times reported.

Most Unsafe Hospital

Looking at the numbers, Patwari called Hamidia the most unsafe hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The minister termed it a matter of concern and urged the state government to take the onus and take corrective measures.

Patwari claimed that the condition of healthcare workers and other staff was also worsening in the state, but the government did not address the issue.

MP With Highest Infant Mortality Rate

As per the 2018 Sample Registration Survey, Madhya Pradesh had the highest infant mortality rate, with 48 per 1,000 live births.

Madhya Pradesh has also reported several mishaps, including building collapses, hospitals catching fire, killing hundreds of infants. In November this year, a fire broke out at Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal, which claimed four lives out of the 40 newborns admitted. Later, ten more died within 48 hours.

