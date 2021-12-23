Rajasthan: RTI Activist Who Unearthed Illegal Liquor Trade, Attacked; Legs Piecered With Nails

A group of six unidentified people brutally beat up an RTI activist from Rajasthan in the Barmer district on Tuesday, December 22. The assailants also pierced his legs and are reportedly in critical condition.

Exposed Illegal Liquor Trade

The activist, Amra Ram Godara, had recently uncovered an illegal liquor trade and had complained to the police. Following this, the team conducted a search operation, and the liquor was seized, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier this week, Godara was attacked in his native Pareyu village and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur. The police said the nature of his injuries are unknown, and the medical reports are awaited.

The police said that prima facie, the people involved in the illegal trade are behind the attack, and the department has formed several teams to arrest the accused.

Planned Attack

The after Godara was attacked, his fellow activist from Pali, Omaram Banjara, had approached the police. Besides the illegal trade case, Godara had also complained about the irregularities in the development work by the Kumpaliya panchayat in Barmer.

He claimed it was a planned attack; the group abducted Goada, assaulted him, and stabbed his legs with nails. The activist also sought a probe on the local police and excise officials regarding their involvement in the corruption.

Human Rights Commission Takes Cognisance

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) and other officials.

Commission chairman, Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas, has issued a notice to the DGP, excise commissioner, district collector and SP seeking a detailed report on the matter by December 28.

