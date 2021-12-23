All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan: RTI Activist Who Unearthed Illegal Liquor Trade, Attacked; Legs Piecered With Nails

Credits: India Today 

Human Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan: RTI Activist Who Unearthed Illegal Liquor Trade, Attacked; Legs Piecered With Nails

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Rajasthan,  23 Dec 2021 6:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The activist, Amra Ram Godara, had recently uncovered an illegal liquor trade and had complained to the police. In addition, Godara had also complained about the irregularities in the development work by the Kumpaliya panchayat in the Barmer district.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A group of six unidentified people brutally beat up an RTI activist from Rajasthan in the Barmer district on Tuesday, December 22. The assailants also pierced his legs and are reportedly in critical condition.

Exposed Illegal Liquor Trade

The activist, Amra Ram Godara, had recently uncovered an illegal liquor trade and had complained to the police. Following this, the team conducted a search operation, and the liquor was seized, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier this week, Godara was attacked in his native Pareyu village and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur. The police said the nature of his injuries are unknown, and the medical reports are awaited.

The police said that prima facie, the people involved in the illegal trade are behind the attack, and the department has formed several teams to arrest the accused.

Planned Attack

The after Godara was attacked, his fellow activist from Pali, Omaram Banjara, had approached the police. Besides the illegal trade case, Godara had also complained about the irregularities in the development work by the Kumpaliya panchayat in Barmer.

He claimed it was a planned attack; the group abducted Goada, assaulted him, and stabbed his legs with nails. The activist also sought a probe on the local police and excise officials regarding their involvement in the corruption.

Human Rights Commission Takes Cognisance

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) and other officials.

Commission chairman, Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas, has issued a notice to the DGP, excise commissioner, district collector and SP seeking a detailed report on the matter by December 28.

Also Read: Maharashtra To Offer Extra 30 Minutes To Finish Exam As Students Lost Writing Speed During Virtual Classes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Rajasthan 
RTI Activist 
Illegal Liquor Trade 
Attacked 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X