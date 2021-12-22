Maharashtra To Offer Extra 30 Minutes To Finish Exam As Students Lost Writing Speed During Virtual Classes

Students across the country are struggling to regain their old writing speed after the pandemic. The Maharashtra State Education Board has decided to allow 30 minutes for students appearing in senior secondary and higher secondary theory exams.

The students appearing for question papers for 70 to 100 marks would be given 30 extra minutes, while those appearing for 40 to 60 marks would be provided with an additional 15 minutes. The State Education Board released a detailed schedule for the exams and mentioned that the paper would begin at 10:30 AM instead of 11:00 AM.

Provision Announced In March

The Times of India quoted Sharad Gosavi, the Chairman of the State Board, "Since students have been online classes, they have lost the practice of speed writing. Based on feedback from schools, the state has decided to give extra time for attempting papers".

Further, the chairman said that the conditions for attempting the exams were relaxed in March 2021, but the Board could not conduct exams due to the onslaught of the second wave of the pandemic. However, after schools reopened, students faced considerable difficulty writing with adequate speed and accuracy.

'Students Got Single-Digit Scores'

The Principal of Anjuman-I-Islam School at Bandra, Saba Patel, said they conducted a physical written test at school, and several SSC students received single-digit scores. The move has also been welcomed by parent representative who mentioned that children had not touched a paper and pen in the last two years, and extra time would help the students.

On the other hand, after the detailed schedule was released, several teachers have complained of the clashes between the exam dates and that of the Zilla Parishad elections. The responsibility of conducting the exams and performing election duties would not be possible for the teachers.

